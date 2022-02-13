Guests Told To Immediately Evacuate Expensive Disney Meal, Food Goes Cold

When visiting “The Most Magical Place on Earth”, you tend to imagine the most perfect and magical vacation possible.

For the most part, this is true as the Walt Disney World Resort offers Guests some truly incredible experiences like the rides and attractions in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge or Pandora – The World of Avatar as well as some stellar food options. And speaking of food options, one Guest shared their very strange experience while eating at a famous Walt Disney World Resort restaurant recently.

User u/ Underbadger shared a story of being evacuated from ‘Ohana at Disney’s Polynesian Resort. See the full post below:

Unexpectedly eventful dinner at Ohana My group of travelers had dinner at Ohana last week, a place we always love, and about 15 minutes into our meal, the fire alarms started going off. We looked around and none of the staff was acting like anything was slightly out of the ordinary, so we continued eating. A few minutes later, our waiter came over and said “Cousins, I’m very sorry but we must evacuate. Take your coats, come this way immediately,” and ushered us down the service stairs outside, where seemingly the whole resort was standing. After about fifteen minutes, they gave us the go-ahead to come back inside, and the music started back up & nobody acted like anything odd had just happened at all, smiling and refilling our water. Of course by this time, the food was all quite cold, but it was getting late, so we wrapped up with dessert. All of the CMs handled it extremely professionally (not hinting at any panic or danger, just being casual and cool) but we were a bit surprised that a fresh batch of hot food wasn’t brought out or any mention at all about being evacuated mid-meal.

As you can see, the fire alarm went off inside the restaurant, meaning everyone in the restaurant and Resort had to evacuate their rooms and head to the lobby. Luckily, there was no danger and all Guests returned back to their places. Some users in the comments brought up the fact that Disney should’ve provided food for the Guests whose dinner was interrupted. User u/ruggok commented:

Server probably should’ve offered to bring out warm food, but preface it with “it may take a good while since everyone else may also request the same”, hoping that you’d turn down the offer. If the kitchen staff had to turn off gas and electricity on their way out, all the food on warmers probably had to be discarded per health dept regs. They won’t have food ready for you for 15-30 minutes at least, and that’s if prepped ingredients were ready to go.

User u/tekjester1 claimed to work at another Disney World restaurant, saying:

I worked at Yachtsman and this happened once every few months. We always evacuated guests out the front. They never came back. In these instances, the food is comped and the waiters got an 18% gratuity. Weird they took you through the service exit.

User u/ChrisTosi said:

They should have comped your meals or at least a nice discount.

Oddly enough, this same exact thing happened at Disney’s new Space 220 restaurant in EPCOT. If you have not yet visited Ohana at Disney’s Polynesian Resort, check out its official description below:

Rise and Shine for Breakfast You and your ʻohana can delight in an American breakfast influenced by Polynesian flavors. Feast family-style on popular selections such as scrambled eggs, breakfast potatoes, Stitch and Mickey waffles, ham with pineapple, a variety of fresh fruits and ʻOhana pineapple bread.

Dinner with Hawaiian Hospitality Enjoy an evening of Hawaiian-flavored specialties and music in a Polynesian-themed setting. Unwind in a dining room brimming with tikis and tropical greenery as you savor delicious dishes like grilled teriyaki beef, spicy peel-n-eat shrimp, grilled chicken and ʻOhana Noodles. Plus, you can satisfy your sweet tooth with pineapple coconut bread pudding and vanilla ice cream. It’s a tantalizing taste of the South Pacific! Guests 21 years of age and older can also enjoy wine and tropical alcoholic drinks from the full bar. ‘Ohana Dinner Pricing $55 per adult, plus tax and gratuity $33 per child, plus tax and gratuit

Have you ever been evacuated from a restaurant at Disney? Let us know in the comments below.

