New ‘Toy Story’ Restaurant at Disney World Nears Completion

Walt Disney World Resort Guests are counting down the days until the all-new Toy Story-themed restaurant opens in Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

The official Disney Parks Blog website confirmed just a few weeks ago that the highly-anticipated eatery, dubbed Roundup Rodeo BBQ, will open later this year along with a new store called Jessie’s Trading Post in Toy Story Land.

Roundup Rodeo BBQ construction began more than three years ago and was originally supposed to open in 2020. Because of the pandemic, the construction was delayed several months.

Though Disney hasn’t given an official date, we do have good news to pass along.

As seen below, Walt Disney World Imagineers recently filed permits RL Burns Inc., the contractor for the restaurant, to put the final touches on the construction of the building.

Disney’s official description for the restaurant reads:

In this unique, fun, family-friendly dining experience, guests will enjoy delicious barbecue fare while surrounded by a kaleidoscope of toys, games, and playsets that Andy has brought together to create his one-of-a-kind rodeo. Stepping into the lobby and waiting area, guests experience first-hand what it feels like to be one of Andy’s honorary toys, before progressing into two larger dining room spaces where Andy’s rodeo takes place. Here, the rodeo will be in full swing, with western town and train station playsets mixing with surprising, playful details, like some fan-favorite Pixar characters as they’ve never been seen before!

