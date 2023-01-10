Disney World’s Skyliner in Limbo After Disney Backtracks on Closure

Disney’s Skyliner will be closing very soon, or will it?

For decades, Guests were able to traverse “The Most Magical Place on Earth” with Disney’s bus and Monorail services as well as their own cars. But Disney introduced the Skyliner, fantastic new way to get around the Resort, a few years ago, and we can’t imagine the Resort without it!

However, the Skyliner is, or was, set to close in just a few months for a refurbishment.

Disney had previously stated that its Skyliner service would be closed for refurbishment. This closure was supposed to last from January 22 through 29, but now all mention of this refurbishment has been removed from the official Walt Disney World website.

We have seen instances of this occurring for rides and other attractions at Walt Disney World, but this is particularly confusing when looking at hotel and theme park web pages that still list the Skyliner as being closed on these dates.

Guests can board Disney’s Skyliner and glide past incredible views of the Disney Resort’s waterways, woodlands, and two Walt Disney World theme parks. The Skyliner connects to both Disney’s Hollywood Studios and EPCOT, meaning both of these Parks are just a short ride away.

Stay tuned here for updates on Walt Disney World’s Skyliner.