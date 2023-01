Yikes.

A video was just shared on TikTok of a Guest flashing her chest while riding the Skyliner at Walt Disney World. There is no nudity visible in the video, but we will warn you that the video is still explicit in nature. You can check it out down below:

The Guest lifts their shirt up right as they pass another gondola going in the opposite direction. Thankfully, most, if not all, of the gondolas have a screen on them, meaning Guests can see out but not into the ones that they pass along their journey.

This kind of behavior is not only discouraged but could land the Guest in serious trouble with Disney.

Guests can board Disney’s Skyliner and glide past incredible views of the Disney Resort’s waterways, woodlands, and two Walt Disney World theme parks. The Skyliner connects to both Disney’s Hollywood Studios and EPCOT, meaning both of these Parks are just a short ride away.

The Disney Skyliner allows Guests staying at Disney’s Art of Animation, Disney’s Pop Century, Disney’s Caribbean Beach, or Disney’s Riviera Resort to travel from their resort to two Disney theme parks — EPCOT or Disney’s Hollywood Studios — all while taking in beautiful views of Disney landscape.

On the Skyliner, Guests can “Discover Disney Skyliner, an incredible way to travel around Walt Disney World Resort!” More on the Skyliner below:

Glide across the sky and add an extra dash of pixie dust to your day. This grand, state-of-the-art gondola system conveniently connects Disney’s Hollywood Studios and International Gateway at Epcot to the following Resort hotels: Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort, Disney’s Art of Animation Resort, Disney’s Pop Century Resort and Disney’s Riviera Resort. Guests will be able to enjoy easy access to Disney’s BoardWalk entertainment district and a fun way to travel between International Gateway at Epcot and Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Plus, the Disney Skyliner provides a relaxing trip to dining locations across Disney Resort hotels—including Disney’s Yacht Club Resort, Disney’s Beach Club Resort and Disney’s BoardWalk Inn.

Stay tuned for updates on this story.