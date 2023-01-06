Fired Disney Cast Members Join Lawsuit After Refusing Vaccines, Masks

More Cast Members have backed a new lawsuit.

As Inside the Magic recently reported, a former Walt Disney World Cast Member has filed a lawsuit against the company over COVID-19 protocols.

Tamara Wolverton, the filer of the suit, is an unvaccinated es employee of the Disney Parks employee, who claims that she had her civil rights violated when she was forced to wear a mask at work.

Tamara Wolverton claims that she had requested an exemption from the company’s mandate during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic that all employees receive the COVID-19 vaccine due to her “religious beliefs.” She states that her request was “ignored” by management.

Wolverton was then fired in March of 2022 after she was “told by her supervisor that she would be placed on investigatory suspension if she did not wear a mask.”

Now, four additional former Disney employees have joined the lawsuit against the company, as reported by the Orlando Sentinel. These four ex-Cast Members also refused to be vaccinated for COVID-19 or wear a face mask while at work.

The four former employees include Steven Gibbons, Cheron Hayes, Cathryn Koepke, and Seth Schmidt, who all added their names to the lawsuit on December 23.

Back in February of 2022, Walt Disney Parks and Resorts altered its face mask policy, making wearing a mask optional for vaccinated employees working indoors. The plaintiffs state that they opposed the vaccine for various reasons, calling vaccination an “unnatural process, contrary to the God-given immune system.”