Disney Forces Guests Into Off-Limits Area, Causes Them to Miss Fireworks

Hundreds of Guests had a very “unique” experience at the Magic Kingdom.

There’s no denying that the Walt Disney World Resort is extremely busy right now. Even though we’re at the tail-end of the holiday festivities and celebrations, Guests are still pouring in by the thousands each day.

This means that the biggest issue Guests will face when traveling to “The Most Magical Place on Earth” are the lines. Guests will face some brutal lines for the most popular rides like Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster and the soon-to-be-closed Splash Mountain.

The same goes for I’ve shows and entertainment like the Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular at Disney’s Hollywood Studios or Fantasmic! at Disneyland and Walt Disney World. However, the largest crowds may occur during the nightly fireworks shows and parades.

Both Walt Disney World and Disneyland feature some incredible parades and street performances for Guests to watch as they explore the Park, but finding the right spot to watch it from is almost like a sport for Guests. Some choose to camp out hours before so they can for sure snag a great spot. Others pop in at the last minute, which can cause issues.

However, most Guests don’t plan to be escorted out behind the Park during the fireworks, which is exactly what happened the other night.

Disney Guest and fan @disneytipsguy captured the bizarre situation on video late Wednesday night. See the video down below:

Since when does @DisneyParks send guests backstage during fireworks? #MagicKingdom #WaltDisneyWorld

This was most likely done to make sure Guests are as safe as possible due to the sheer amount of people in the Park, but it’s still a strange initiative to make Guests endure, epseically if they wanted to actually watch the fireworks.

Anyone who has ever visited the Walt Disney World Resort knows that crowds will be an issue. The days of an “off season” seem to be long gone, with massive crowds filing into Walt Disney World and Disneyland on a daily basis. This means that Guests need to be prepared in order to make the most of their day.

Have you ever had this happen to you at Walt Disney World or Disneyland?