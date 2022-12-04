Disney’s Water Park Closed Indefinitely, New Photos Reveal Details

If you happen to get tired of spending the entire day at Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Hollywood Studios, or Animal Kingdom, you may want to check out what else there is to do at The Walt Disney World Resort.

From dining, shopping, and recreational activities, the Orlando, Florida Resort has it all. Of course, if you happen to be visiting in the warmer months, you’ll definitely want to check out Typhoon Lagoon and Blizzard Beach, the two incredible water parks.

Disney’s Blizzard Beach recently reopened following a refurbishment, one that added quite a few new features to the beloved water park. However, Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon has been closed since November 12th, 2022, for refurbishment. The closure is indefinite, but we should see the water park reopen fairly soon.

Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon water park is a fantastically-themed place to get your feet wet, featuring all your water park necessities like slides, family raft rides, and a wave pool that will send you and your Mickey ears surfing six feet high. However, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Guests haven’t been able to visit the park, leaving it deserted since the Spring of 2020.

While we don’t know exactly what all this refurbishment entails, we can take a look at the closed water park thanks to a few photos shared by avid theme park photographer bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct):

A nearly straight-down aerial look at Typhoon Lagoon during annual refurbishment. A temporary route for equipment is on the wave pool floor. pic.twitter.com/zRQLYSOvZf — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) December 3, 2022

Aerial look at a portion of Typhoon Lagoon while the park is closed for annual refurbishment. pic.twitter.com/iKuOG0q8cJ — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) December 3, 2022

Aerial photo of Typhoon Lagoon. A temporary path is on the wave pool floor for equipment used in the annual refurbishment. pic.twitter.com/8MwRBcXhhw — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) December 3, 2022

Back when it opened in 1989, Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon was the second water park created by Disney, following Disney’s River Country, which closed in 2001. Looking back on the development of the park really shows how dedicated to theme-filled fun Disney truly is.

For those seeking water-filled fun at Disney World, Guests can still visit Disney’s Blizzard Beach water park for thrills, chills, and a trip down Summit Plummet, the third-tallest and fastest free-fall slide in the world.

What’s your favorite water park to visit at Walt Disney World?