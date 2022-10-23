Disney Water Park Closed Indefinitely, New Photo Reveals Progress

If you happen to get tired of spending the entire day at Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Hollywood Studios, or Animal Kingdom, you may want to check out what else there is to do at The Walt Disney World Resort.

From dining, shopping, and recreational activities, the Orlando, Florida Resort has it all. Of course, if you happen to be visiting in the warmer months, you’ll definitely want to check out Typhoon Lagoon and Blizzard Beach, the two incredible water parks.

Unfortunately, Guests have not been able to visit Blizzard Beach as Disney had previously announced it would be closed for an extended refurbishment. The initial refurbishment was set to end in the middle of March. but the official Walt Disney World website has since been updated and now shows the water park will be closed indefinitely.

Typhoon Lagoon and Blizzard Beach typically close every year during the winter months for refurbishment during the low season. However, Disney has remained silent on when Blizzard Beach will officially reopen. When looking at the Resort calendar, the closure extends to at least the end of December. During the closure, we have been keeping a close eye on the water park, and recently, a new ariel photo captured by bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) showed the current state of the water park:

Aerial look at Blizzard Beach. Crane removed. Crane had been used for Teamboat Springs refurbishment, and adding a new inner-tube return at Runoff Rapids.

As you can see, the wide aerial shot shows off the entire water park. A crane has reportedly been removed from the site, as that part of the refurbishment is now complete. We hope to see Blizzard Beach back in operation sometime in the coming months.

Disney’s Blizzard Beach is filled with one-of-a-kind and unique attractions, fun for all ages! From the relaxing lazy river Cross Country Creek to the iconic Summit Plummet, there are a wide variety of experiences for everyone. Check out our ultimate guide on Blizzard Beach here.

What’s your favorite water park at Walt Disney World?