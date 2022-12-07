Disney Guest Caught in Restricted Area at Cinderella Castle

Everybody knows that perhaps the single most breathtaking sight when stepping into Magic Kingdom is the first glimpse you get of Cinderella Castle. Sure there are plenty of incredible sights and visuals throughout the classic Walt Disney World Park, but few compare to the beauty of this iconic castle.

Found at the end of Main Street U.S.A. and in the middle of all the different lands, the stunning 189-foot landmark commands Guests to look at it. The iconic castle is found at the center of the Park, with each land connecting to the center hub.

However, there are certain areas on and around the castle that Guests are not allowed to be in.

While areas surrounding the Castle can be approached, there are areas strictly off-limits to Guests. There is a large moat area under and around the castle, as well as shrubbery that is usually off-limits to Guests. They can see all of the detail but are not allowed to walk around in it.

Despite these rules, one Guest did the unthinkable. A video shared on TikTok captured a very confusing and bizarre situation at Magic Kingdom involving a Guest breaking the rules. You can take a look at the video down below:

As you can see, a Guest made their way down to the base layer of the castle and appears to be looking for something. It’s possible that the Guest dropped their belongings over the railing and was determined to retrieve them.

Of course, Guests should always inform Cast Members of situations like this so they can properly take care of it.

Inside Cinderella Castle, Guests can view handcrafted glass mosaics that tell the classic story of Cinderella’s rise from orphan to princess. Then, enjoy an elegant meal at Cinderella’s Royal Table. Be sure to reserve a table in advance for this one-of-a-kind dining experience.

Cinderella’s Royal Table is the only restaurant or access point in which Guests are allowed to be on or inside the castle unless, of course, you’re lucky enough to be staying at the luxurious suite inside the actual castle.

Have you ever spotted a Guest breaking the rules at Disney World?