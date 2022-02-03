Cinderella’s Royal Table and What You Need to Know

If you are looking for a great dining experience while visiting Walt Disney World, check out Cinderella’s Royal Table at Magic Kingdom.
Here is everything you need to know before booking a reservation at Cinderella’s Royal Table at Magic Kingdom.
Best reasons to eat at Cinderella’s Royal Table
Cinderella’s Royal Table gives Guests a unique dining experience. Not only will you get to step inside Cinderella Castle at Magic Kingdom, but you will indulge in delicious food while taking in a beautiful, elegant atmosphere.
Walt Disney World describes this restaurant as:
Fairytale Dining at Cinderella’s Royal Table
Enter the majestic Grand Hall and ascend a spiral staircase to the banquet hall above (A gilded elevator is also available to transport you to the festivities). Then, dine in a storybook setting surrounded by soaring stone archways, majestic medieval flags and spectacular stained-glass windows overlooking Fantasyland.
A Feast Fit for Royalty
Breakfast
Kick off your day in majestic style, complete with bubbly cocktails, flaky pastries and avocado toast. Craving something heartier? Try the Caramel Apple-Stuffed French Toast or Beef Tenderloin and Egg. Or sink your teeth into a Traditional Breakfast of scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon and potatoes. Also available are nonalcoholic drinks like orange juice, lemonade, Twinings of London tea and freshly brewed Joffrey’s coffee.
Lunch and Dinner
Prepare yourself for an enchanted lunch or dinner as Cinderella’s Royal Chef begins your feast with assorted cured meats and cheeses. Soon after, it’s on to an unforgettable main course with choices for adults ranging from roasted chicken breast and tenderloin of beef to chef’s fish of the day.
For your wee ones, favorite options like beef tenderloin, chicken nuggets or macaroni and cheese. And no matter the path your meal takes, be sure to polish off your dining experience with a scrumptious dessert like the coffee pots de creme or the signature The Clock Strikes Twelve—dark chocolate mousse with a dark chocolate ganache served with a raspberry coulis.
Typically, Guests will also get to pay a visit with many Disney Princesses, including Cinderella herself; however, due to the ongoing pandemic, character dining is currently not offered at this location. Inside the Magic will update you as we get information regarding character dining at Cinderella’s Royal Table.
Cinderella’s Royal Table prices
If you are looking to dine at Cinderella’s Royal Table for breakfast, expect to pay $42 plus tax and gratuity per adult and $27 plus tax and gratuity per child.
In regards to lunch and dinner pricing, adults are approximately $62 plus tax and gratuity while children ages 3-9 are $37 plus tax and gratuity.
Cinderella’s Royal Table menus
Cinderella’s Royal Table offers two different menus — one for breakfast and one for lunch/dinner. For breakfast, Guests can choose from a variety of meals including a traditional breakfast, consisting of scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon, and potatoes as well as a delicious shrimp and grits.
As far as lunch and dinner go, Guests love the roasted all-natural chicken breast as well as the tenderloin of beef.
Full menus can be found below.
Breakfast Menu at Cinderella Royal Table
Pastry Plate
Assorted Breakfast Pastries
Entrées Royale
- Traditional Breakfast: Scrambled Eggs, Sausage, Bacon, and Potatoes
- Shrimp and Grits*: Smoked Gouda Cheese Grits, Tomato Jam, Fried Egg, Buttered Shrimp, and Garlic Baguette
- Baked Quiche: Goat Cheese, Spinach, and Mushroom Quiche with a dollop of Goat Cheese Cream served with Arugula and Roasted Bell Peppers
- Beef Tenderloin and Egg*: Potatoes and Cheese Frittata with Broccolini, Boursin® Cheese Sauce, and Chive Oil
- Royal Avocado Toast: Multigrain Toast, Plant-based Eggs and Cheese, Avocado, Radish, and Jalapeños (Plant-based)
- Caramel Apple-stuffed French Toast: Decadent French Toast stuffed with Sweet Cream Cheese and Spiced Apples drizzled with Caramel Sauce and served with Bacon
Kids’ Entrées (choose 1)
- Egg White Frittata: Served with choice of two (2) Selections and choice of Small Lowfat Milk or Small Minute Maid® Apple Juice
- Mickey-shaped Waffle: Served with choice of two (2) Selections and choice of Small Lowfat Milk or Small Minute Maid® Apple Juice
- Fruit and Seed Oatmeal: Served with choice of two (2) Selections and choice of Small Lowfat Milk or Small Minute Maid® Apple Juice
- Assorted Cold Cereals: Served with milk and choice of two (2) Selections and choice of Small Lowfat Milk or Small Minute Maid® Apple Juice
Kids’ Create-Your-Own Selections (choose two)
- Yogurt Parfait
- Turkey Sausage
- Seasonal Fruit
- Bacon
- Home Fries
- Pork Sausage
Specialty Wine Cocktails
- Mimosa with Paul Cheneau Lady of Spain Cava and Orange Juice
- Canella Bellini Sparkling Peach Cocktail
- Opici Family Selection Sangria (White or Red)
- The Royal Breakfast Flight: Mimosa with Paul Cheneau Lady of Spain Cava and Orange Juice | Canella Bellini Sparkling Peach Cocktail | Opici Family Selection Sangria
Lunch/Dinner Menu at Cinderella Royal Table
Appetizers of the Court (choose one)
- Soup of the Day
- Charcuterie: A Chef’s selection of Cured Meats, Castle Pickles, and Accompaniments
- Heirloom Tomato Salad: Mixed Heirloom Tomatoes, Roasted Pork Belly, Bleu Cheese Mousse, Candied Walnuts, and Balsamic Vinegar Gelée
- Royal Cheese Course: A Selection of Plant-based Cheeses, Toasted Baguette, and Accompaniments (Plant-based)
Entrées Royale (choose one)
- Magic Carpet Ride: Spiced-crusted Pork Tenderloin and Pork Belly with Curry Couscous, Glazed Rainbow Carrots, and a Peppercorn Flying Carpet
- Tenderloin of Beef*: Grilled Beef Tenderloin, Whipped Potatoes, Seasonal Vegetable, and Sauce Bordelaise
- Roasted All-Natural Chicken Breast: Pan-roasted Chicken, Olive Tapenade, Sautéed Spinach, Smoked Paprika-Biscuits in a Tomato Broth
- Chickpea Panisse: Crispy Chickpeas Panisse, Tomato Jam, Roasted Carrots, Chermoula-spiced Garbanzos, and Chive Powder (Plant-based)
- Sustainable Catch of the Day: Fregula Pasta with Sautéed Onions, Roasted Mushrooms, Black Garlic, and a Parmesan Cream Sauce
Finales (choose one)
- Jaq & Gus: Cheesecake with Seasonal Flavors and Garnishes
- The Clock Strikes Twelve: Dark Chocolate Mousse with a Caramel and Crunchy Praline Center, served with Chocolate Sauce and Hazelnut Gelato
- Coffee Pots de Crème: Coffee-infused Coconut ‘Custard’, Passion Fruit Gelée, and Crumbled Chocolate-Espresso Beans (Plant-based)
Kids’ Create-Your-Own Appetizers (choose one)
- Sliced Apples
- Bite-sized Cheddar Cheese and Grapes
- Garden Salad with Fat-free Ranch Dressing
Kids’ Create-Your-Own Entrées (choose one)
- Seared Fish of the Day: Served with choice of two (2) Selections and choice of Small Lowfat Milk or Small Minute Maid® Apple Juice
- Beef Tenderloin: Served with choice of two (2) Selections and choice of Small Lowfat Milk or Small Minute Maid® Apple Juice
- Chicken Nuggets: Served with choice of two (2) Selections and choice of Small Lowfat Milk or Small Minute Maid® Apple Juice
- Macaroni & Cheese: Served with choice of two (2) Selections and choice of Small Lowfat Milk or Small Minute Maid® Apple Juice
Kids’ Create-Your-Own Selections (choose two)
- Seasonal Vegetables
- Rice Pilaf
- Mashed Potatoes
- Buttered Corn
Kids’ Create-Your-Own Desserts (choose one)
- The Sword in the Sweet: Cookies ‘n Cream Cheesecake Mousse with Chocolate Cookie Crumble topped with Crispy Pearls and a Cookie Sword
- Build-Your-Own-Cupcake: Vanilla Cupcake with Cinderella’s Blue Icing and decorations to garnish your Royal Dessert
- Yogurt Parfait
- Seasonal Sorbet
Champagne & Sparkling Wine
- Royal 50th Celebration Flight
- Royal Sparkling Flight: Paul Cheneau Lady of Spain Cava, Spain | Banfi Rosa Regale Sparkling Red, Piedmont | Enchantée Champagne Brut, Champagne
- Martinelli’s Sparkling Cider (Non-Alcoholic)
- Paul Cheneau ‘Lady of Spain’ Brut Cava, Spain
- Enchantée Champagne Brut, Champagne
- McBride Sisters Sparkling Brut Rosé, Hawke’s Bay
- Banfi Rosa Regale Sparkling Red, Piedmont
- Cuvée Dom Pérignon Brut, Champagne
White & Rosé Wine
- Step Sisters Flight: McBride Sisters Sauvignon Blanc, Marlborough, New Zealand | McBride Sisters Chardonnay, Central Coast | McBride Sisters Sparkling Brut Rosé, Hawke’s Bay, New Zealand
- McBride Sisters Sauvignon Blanc, Marlborough
- Whispering Angel Rosé, Provence
- Saracco Moscato d’Asti, Piedmont
- King Estate Pinot Gris, Willamette Valley
- Domaine Zind-Humbrecht Gewürztraminer, Alsace
- McBride Sisters Chardonnay, Central Coast
- Drouhin Chablis, Burgundy
- Silverado Vineyards Chardonnay, Carneros
- Kurt Russell’s Gogi Wines Goldie Chardonnay, Sta. Rita Hills
Red Wine
- Belle of the Ball Flight: Hartford Court Pinot Noir, Russian River Valley | Belle Glos Clark & Telephone Vineyard Pinot Noir, Santa Maria Valley | Belle Glos Las Alturas Vineyard Pinot Noir, Santa Lucia Highlands
- MacMurray Estate Vineyards Pinot Noir, Russian River Valley
- Meiomi Pinot Noir, Coastal California
- Hartford Court Pinot Noir, Russian River Valley
- Belle Glos Las Alturas Vineyard Pinot Noir, Santa Lucia Highlands
- Belle Glos Clark & Telephone Vineyard Pinot Noir, Santa Maria Valley
- Markham Merlot, Napa Valley
- Beringer Cabernet Sauvignon, Knights Valley
- Simi Cabernet Sauvignon, Alexander Valley
- Sequoia Grove Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley
- Frank Family Vineyards Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley
- Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars ‘Artemis’ Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley
Reserve Wines
- Cakebread Cellars Chardonnay, Napa Valley
- Trilogy Flora Springs Red Blend, Napa Valley
- Twomey Cellars by Silver Oak Merlot, Napa Valley
- King Estate Domaine Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley
- J. Lohr Signature Cabernet Sauvignon, Paso Robles
Beer
- Kronenbourg 1664 Blanc, France
- Kronenbourg 1664 Pale Ale Lager, France
- Trois Pistoles Dark Ale, Canada
How to get reservations at Cinderella’s Royal Table
Guests may make advance reservations for dining up to 60 days in advance. In addition, Disney Resort hotel Guests can make reservations for their stay (up to 10-day stay) up to 60 days in advance of their check-in date. You can book dining reservations online or by calling Disney at (407) 939-7529.
You can also work with your authorized travel agent to book your dining reservations in advance.
