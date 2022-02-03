Cinderella’s Royal Table and What You Need to Know

If you are looking for a great dining experience while visiting Walt Disney World, check out Cinderella’s Royal Table at Magic Kingdom.

Here is everything you need to know before booking a reservation at Cinderella’s Royal Table at Magic Kingdom.

Best reasons to eat at Cinderella’s Royal Table

Cinderella’s Royal Table gives Guests a unique dining experience. Not only will you get to step inside Cinderella Castle at Magic Kingdom, but you will indulge in delicious food while taking in a beautiful, elegant atmosphere.

Walt Disney World describes this restaurant as:

Fairytale Dining at Cinderella’s Royal Table Enter the majestic Grand Hall and ascend a spiral staircase to the banquet hall above (A gilded elevator is also available to transport you to the festivities). Then, dine in a storybook setting surrounded by soaring stone archways, majestic medieval flags and spectacular stained-glass windows overlooking Fantasyland. A Feast Fit for Royalty Breakfast Kick off your day in majestic style, complete with bubbly cocktails, flaky pastries and avocado toast. Craving something heartier? Try the Caramel Apple-Stuffed French Toast or Beef Tenderloin and Egg. Or sink your teeth into a Traditional Breakfast of scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon and potatoes. Also available are nonalcoholic drinks like orange juice, lemonade, Twinings of London tea and freshly brewed Joffrey’s coffee.

Lunch and Dinner Prepare yourself for an enchanted lunch or dinner as Cinderella’s Royal Chef begins your feast with assorted cured meats and cheeses. Soon after, it’s on to an unforgettable main course with choices for adults ranging from roasted chicken breast and tenderloin of beef to chef’s fish of the day. For your wee ones, favorite options like beef tenderloin, chicken nuggets or macaroni and cheese. And no matter the path your meal takes, be sure to polish off your dining experience with a scrumptious dessert like the coffee pots de creme or the signature The Clock Strikes Twelve—dark chocolate mousse with a dark chocolate ganache served with a raspberry coulis.

Typically, Guests will also get to pay a visit with many Disney Princesses, including Cinderella herself; however, due to the ongoing pandemic, character dining is currently not offered at this location. Inside the Magic will update you as we get information regarding character dining at Cinderella’s Royal Table.

Cinderella’s Royal Table prices

If you are looking to dine at Cinderella’s Royal Table for breakfast, expect to pay $42 plus tax and gratuity per adult and $27 plus tax and gratuity per child.

In regards to lunch and dinner pricing, adults are approximately $62 plus tax and gratuity while children ages 3-9 are $37 plus tax and gratuity.

Cinderella’s Royal Table menus

Cinderella’s Royal Table offers two different menus — one for breakfast and one for lunch/dinner. For breakfast, Guests can choose from a variety of meals including a traditional breakfast, consisting of scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon, and potatoes as well as a delicious shrimp and grits.

As far as lunch and dinner go, Guests love the roasted all-natural chicken breast as well as the tenderloin of beef.

Full menus can be found below.

Breakfast Menu at Cinderella Royal Table

Pastry Plate

Assorted Breakfast Pastries

Entrées Royale

Traditional Breakfast : Scrambled Eggs, Sausage, Bacon, and Potatoes

: Scrambled Eggs, Sausage, Bacon, and Potatoes Shrimp and Grits* : Smoked Gouda Cheese Grits, Tomato Jam, Fried Egg, Buttered Shrimp, and Garlic Baguette

: Smoked Gouda Cheese Grits, Tomato Jam, Fried Egg, Buttered Shrimp, and Garlic Baguette Baked Quiche : Goat Cheese, Spinach, and Mushroom Quiche with a dollop of Goat Cheese Cream served with Arugula and Roasted Bell Peppers

: Goat Cheese, Spinach, and Mushroom Quiche with a dollop of Goat Cheese Cream served with Arugula and Roasted Bell Peppers Beef Tenderloin and Egg* : Potatoes and Cheese Frittata with Broccolini, Boursin® Cheese Sauce, and Chive Oil

: Potatoes and Cheese Frittata with Broccolini, Boursin® Cheese Sauce, and Chive Oil Royal Avocado Toast : Multigrain Toast, Plant-based Eggs and Cheese, Avocado, Radish, and Jalapeños (Plant-based)

: Multigrain Toast, Plant-based Eggs and Cheese, Avocado, Radish, and Jalapeños (Plant-based) Caramel Apple-stuffed French Toast: Decadent French Toast stuffed with Sweet Cream Cheese and Spiced Apples drizzled with Caramel Sauce and served with Bacon

Kids’ Entrées (choose 1)

Egg White Frittata : Served with choice of two (2) Selections and choice of Small Lowfat Milk or Small Minute Maid® Apple Juice

: Served with choice of two (2) Selections and choice of Small Lowfat Milk or Small Minute Maid® Apple Juice Mickey-shaped Waffle : Served with choice of two (2) Selections and choice of Small Lowfat Milk or Small Minute Maid® Apple Juice

: Served with choice of two (2) Selections and choice of Small Lowfat Milk or Small Minute Maid® Apple Juice Fruit and Seed Oatmeal : Served with choice of two (2) Selections and choice of Small Lowfat Milk or Small Minute Maid® Apple Juice

: Served with choice of two (2) Selections and choice of Small Lowfat Milk or Small Minute Maid® Apple Juice Assorted Cold Cereals: Served with milk and choice of two (2) Selections and choice of Small Lowfat Milk or Small Minute Maid® Apple Juice

Kids’ Create-Your-Own Selections (choose two)

Yogurt Parfait

Turkey Sausage

Seasonal Fruit

Bacon

Home Fries

Pork Sausage

Specialty Wine Cocktails

Mimosa with Paul Cheneau Lady of Spain Cava and Orange Juice

Canella Bellini Sparkling Peach Cocktail

Opici Family Selection Sangria (White or Red)

The Royal Breakfast Flight: Mimosa with Paul Cheneau Lady of Spain Cava and Orange Juice | Canella Bellini Sparkling Peach Cocktail | Opici Family Selection Sangria

Lunch/Dinner Menu at Cinderella Royal Table

Appetizers of the Court (choose one)

Soup of the Day

Charcuterie : A Chef’s selection of Cured Meats, Castle Pickles, and Accompaniments

: A Chef’s selection of Cured Meats, Castle Pickles, and Accompaniments Heirloom Tomato Salad : Mixed Heirloom Tomatoes, Roasted Pork Belly, Bleu Cheese Mousse, Candied Walnuts, and Balsamic Vinegar Gelée

: Mixed Heirloom Tomatoes, Roasted Pork Belly, Bleu Cheese Mousse, Candied Walnuts, and Balsamic Vinegar Gelée Royal Cheese Course: A Selection of Plant-based Cheeses, Toasted Baguette, and Accompaniments (Plant-based)

Entrées Royale (choose one)

Magic Carpet Ride : Spiced-crusted Pork Tenderloin and Pork Belly with Curry Couscous, Glazed Rainbow Carrots, and a Peppercorn Flying Carpet

: Spiced-crusted Pork Tenderloin and Pork Belly with Curry Couscous, Glazed Rainbow Carrots, and a Peppercorn Flying Carpet Tenderloin of Beef* : Grilled Beef Tenderloin, Whipped Potatoes, Seasonal Vegetable, and Sauce Bordelaise

: Grilled Beef Tenderloin, Whipped Potatoes, Seasonal Vegetable, and Sauce Bordelaise Roasted All-Natural Chicken Breast : Pan-roasted Chicken, Olive Tapenade, Sautéed Spinach, Smoked Paprika-Biscuits in a Tomato Broth

: Pan-roasted Chicken, Olive Tapenade, Sautéed Spinach, Smoked Paprika-Biscuits in a Tomato Broth Chickpea Panisse : Crispy Chickpeas Panisse, Tomato Jam, Roasted Carrots, Chermoula-spiced Garbanzos, and Chive Powder (Plant-based)

: Crispy Chickpeas Panisse, Tomato Jam, Roasted Carrots, Chermoula-spiced Garbanzos, and Chive Powder (Plant-based) Sustainable Catch of the Day: Fregula Pasta with Sautéed Onions, Roasted Mushrooms, Black Garlic, and a Parmesan Cream Sauce

Finales (choose one)

Jaq & Gus : Cheesecake with Seasonal Flavors and Garnishes

: Cheesecake with Seasonal Flavors and Garnishes The Clock Strikes Twelve : Dark Chocolate Mousse with a Caramel and Crunchy Praline Center, served with Chocolate Sauce and Hazelnut Gelato

: Dark Chocolate Mousse with a Caramel and Crunchy Praline Center, served with Chocolate Sauce and Hazelnut Gelato Coffee Pots de Crème: Coffee-infused Coconut ‘Custard’, Passion Fruit Gelée, and Crumbled Chocolate-Espresso Beans (Plant-based)

Kids’ Create-Your-Own Appetizers (choose one)

Sliced Apples

Bite-sized Cheddar Cheese and Grapes

Garden Salad with Fat-free Ranch Dressing

Kids’ Create-Your-Own Entrées (choose one)

Seared Fish of the Day: Served with choice of two (2) Selections and choice of Small Lowfat Milk or Small Minute Maid® Apple Juice

Served with choice of two (2) Selections and choice of Small Lowfat Milk or Small Minute Maid® Apple Juice Beef Tenderloin : Served with choice of two (2) Selections and choice of Small Lowfat Milk or Small Minute Maid® Apple Juice

: Served with choice of two (2) Selections and choice of Small Lowfat Milk or Small Minute Maid® Apple Juice Chicken Nuggets : Served with choice of two (2) Selections and choice of Small Lowfat Milk or Small Minute Maid® Apple Juice

: Served with choice of two (2) Selections and choice of Small Lowfat Milk or Small Minute Maid® Apple Juice Macaroni & Cheese: Served with choice of two (2) Selections and choice of Small Lowfat Milk or Small Minute Maid® Apple Juice

Kids’ Create-Your-Own Selections (choose two)

Seasonal Vegetables

Rice Pilaf

Mashed Potatoes

Buttered Corn

Kids’ Create-Your-Own Desserts (choose one)

The Sword in the Sweet : Cookies ‘n Cream Cheesecake Mousse with Chocolate Cookie Crumble topped with Crispy Pearls and a Cookie Sword

: Cookies ‘n Cream Cheesecake Mousse with Chocolate Cookie Crumble topped with Crispy Pearls and a Cookie Sword Build-Your-Own-Cupcake : Vanilla Cupcake with Cinderella’s Blue Icing and decorations to garnish your Royal Dessert

: Vanilla Cupcake with Cinderella’s Blue Icing and decorations to garnish your Royal Dessert Yogurt Parfait

Seasonal Sorbet

Champagne & Sparkling Wine

Royal 50th Celebration Flight

Royal Sparkling Flight: Paul Cheneau Lady of Spain Cava, Spain | Banfi Rosa Regale Sparkling Red, Piedmont | Enchantée Champagne Brut, Champagne

Martinelli’s Sparkling Cider (Non-Alcoholic)

Paul Cheneau ‘Lady of Spain’ Brut Cava, Spain

Enchantée Champagne Brut, Champagne

McBride Sisters Sparkling Brut Rosé, Hawke’s Bay

Banfi Rosa Regale Sparkling Red, Piedmont

Cuvée Dom Pérignon Brut, Champagne

White & Rosé Wine

Step Sisters Flight: McBride Sisters Sauvignon Blanc, Marlborough, New Zealand | McBride Sisters Chardonnay, Central Coast | McBride Sisters Sparkling Brut Rosé, Hawke’s Bay, New Zealand

McBride Sisters Sauvignon Blanc, Marlborough

Whispering Angel Rosé, Provence

Saracco Moscato d’Asti, Piedmont

King Estate Pinot Gris, Willamette Valley

Domaine Zind-Humbrecht Gewürztraminer, Alsace

McBride Sisters Chardonnay, Central Coast

Drouhin Chablis, Burgundy

Silverado Vineyards Chardonnay, Carneros

Kurt Russell’s Gogi Wines Goldie Chardonnay, Sta. Rita Hills

Red Wine

Belle of the Ball Flight: Hartford Court Pinot Noir, Russian River Valley | Belle Glos Clark & Telephone Vineyard Pinot Noir, Santa Maria Valley | Belle Glos Las Alturas Vineyard Pinot Noir, Santa Lucia Highlands

MacMurray Estate Vineyards Pinot Noir, Russian River Valley

Meiomi Pinot Noir, Coastal California

Hartford Court Pinot Noir, Russian River Valley

Belle Glos Las Alturas Vineyard Pinot Noir, Santa Lucia Highlands

Belle Glos Clark & Telephone Vineyard Pinot Noir, Santa Maria Valley

Markham Merlot, Napa Valley

Beringer Cabernet Sauvignon, Knights Valley

Simi Cabernet Sauvignon, Alexander Valley

Sequoia Grove Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley

Frank Family Vineyards Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley

Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars ‘Artemis’ Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley

Reserve Wines

Cakebread Cellars Chardonnay, Napa Valley

Trilogy Flora Springs Red Blend, Napa Valley

Twomey Cellars by Silver Oak Merlot, Napa Valley

King Estate Domaine Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley

J. Lohr Signature Cabernet Sauvignon, Paso Robles

Beer

Kronenbourg 1664 Blanc, France

Kronenbourg 1664 Pale Ale Lager, France

Trois Pistoles Dark Ale, Canada

How to get reservations at Cinderella’s Royal Table

Guests may make advance reservations for dining up to 60 days in advance. In addition, Disney Resort hotel Guests can make reservations for their stay (up to 10-day stay) up to 60 days in advance of their check-in date. You can book dining reservations online or by calling Disney at (407) 939-7529.

You can also work with your authorized travel agent to book your dining reservations in advance.

