Disney World Introduces INSANE $250,000 Cinderella Castle

Many Guests who visit the Disney Parks, whether that be Walt Disney World Resort or Disneyland Resort, are quick to point out the price in which they paid to get there.

From Disney Park tickets to Resort stays to food and much more, it can certainly cost quite a bit if you want to experience the magic.

That being said, Disney World recently introduced its most expensive item on sale in the Disney Parks and it’s absolutely stunning. However, it will cost you a pretty penny to own.

@disneylbv shared a video of the new Arribas Brothers crystal-adorn Cinderella Castle that is now on display and can be yours for $250,000.

There are only 50 of these in existence, in celebration of the 50th anniversary, and they come with a certificate of authenticity and are made out of 600,000 crystals. If you’re looking for the castle, one can be found at the Crystal Arts by Arribas Brothers store at Disney Springs.

Of course, the item is based on Cinderella Castle, which is located at Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World Resort.

Disney World’s official description of Cinderella Castle reads:

A Fairytale Come to Life Cinderella Castle welcomes you to a magical world where dreams come true. The 189-foot landmark boasts lofty spires and ornate turrets and is the gateway to Fantasyland. Surrounded by a tranquil moat, the grounds offer an array of picture-perfect photo ops. Explore lush lawns, gardens and Cinderella’s own wishing well.

Inside the Castle View exquisite handcrafted glass mosaics that tell the classic story of Cinderella’s rise from orphan to princess. Then, enjoy an elegant meal at Cinderella’s Royal Table. Be sure to reserve a table in advance for this one-of-a-kind dining experience. All this being said, of course nothing tops Cinderella Castle. One coveted section within it is the suite. The Cinderella Castle Suite is located inside Magic Kingdom Park, and when a Guest is lucky enough to stay there, he or she gets to sleep inside Cinderella Castle! Guests who have the opportunity to stay in the suite must be invited in, as the room is not available for purchase. Disney often lends the room out to charities as a prize and has also picked lucky Guests — especially during the ‘Year of A Million Dreams’ — to stay for one night in the suite. If you are not picked, there is also a “World Of Dreams” tour that has been offered — for a mere $12,000 — that allows Guests to visit the suite, but not sleep there.

What do you think of this crystal Cinderella Castle for sale at Disney Parks?

Let the expert team at Academy Travel help you plan your next magical vacation to Walt Disney World Resort’s four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district to celebrate Disney’s 50th anniversary!