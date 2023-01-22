Splash Mountain Hits Record Never Seen Before In Disney History

Splash Mountain went out with a bang at Magic Kingdom.

Walt Disney World Resort has housed the popular Disney Park attraction since October 2, 1992, but now, more than 30 years later, the attraction is facing its final day before permanent closure.

Guests have packed Magic Kingdom Park on Sunday, planning to ride the log flume attraction one last time. The lines for the attraction were so long that they have reportedly stretched outside of Frontierland– where Splash Mountain is housed– and all the way into Liberty Square where Haunted Mansion is located.

For anyone who has been to Magic Kingdom, you know that this is quite the line.

As a matter of fact, the lines for the attraction have been so long that it reached a new level that we’ve never seen in Disney history.

According to Thrill Data, Splash Mountain hit an all-time high wait time on its last day. The ride has consistently been showing a 220-minute wait time, which beats out the previous record of 210 minutes that was set back in 2020. While we’ve seen rides like Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance and Avatar Flight of Passage hit wait times of more than 200 minutes since their opening, this line for the classic Magic Kingdom attraction is unlike anything we’ve ever seen before.

Splash Mountain has taken Disney Park Guests on a gentle drift through a colorful Southern bayou along with happy-go-lucky Br’er Rabbit as he looks for his “laughing place,” as Br’er Bear and Br’er Fox are in hot pursuit of the wayward hare. On the ride, you glide by over 100 adorable Audio-Animatronics geese, frogs, raccoons, possums, bees, alligators and other down-home critters as they sing classic Disney ditties, including “Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah” and “Ev’rybody’s Got a Laughing Place.”

More on Splash Mountain’s retheme to Princess and the Frog

With Splash Mountain coming to a close, Disney World will begin construction on a Princess and the Frog-themed attraction that will take its place. Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is expected to open in Magic Kingdom in 2024.

When the attraction opens, you’ll join Princess Tiana and jazz-loving alligator Louis during Mardi Gras season as they prepare to host a one-of-a-kind celebration for the people of New Orleans.

“This attraction is going to be gorgeous at night,” said Charita Carter, Executive Producer of Relevancy Activations at Walt Disney Imagineering. “Fans will meet all-new, original characters as Tiana realizes she’s missing one key ingredient for a recipe!”

The original voices of Princess Naveen (Bruno Campos), Louis the Alligator (Michael Leon Wooley), Mama Odie (Jenifer Lewis), and Princess Tiana (Noni Rose) will return for the attraction. Notably, Dr. Facilier (Keith David) was excluded from the lineup.

What do you think of Splash Mountain achieving this record? Let us know in the comments!