Fans Call Out “Embarrassing” Memorial For Splash Mountain’s Final Day

As Guests flock to Walt Disney World Resort’s Magic Kingdom for one final ride on Splash Mountain, some fans of the ride have taken their disappointment with the ride’s closure to the next level.

Although quite a few projects are being built and getting their debut in 2023 at Walt Disney World, few things have been more talked about in the Disney community than the upcoming retheming of Splash Mountain. Sure, TRON Lightcycle/Run is a super exciting new addition to Magic Kingdom, and the ongoing construction at EPCOT is certainly, interesting. Still, the thought of Splash Mountain closing for good is something many Guests truly can’t process.

The banter and bickering between factions couldn’t have been more apparent today. While a closing date has yet to be announced for the version at Disneyland or Tokyo Disneyland, the performance of Splash Mountain at Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World is closing very soon. Believe it or not, the official closing date is tomorrow, January 23, 2023, meaning today is the last day Guests have to experience this ride.

Because it was Splash Mountain’s last day available for Disney Park Guests to ride at the Magic Kingdom, some Guests decided to set up a memorial for their beloved attraction. As seen below, two users on Twitter gave us a view of the setup of the display on hand:

People are making a memorial for a RIDE. EMBARRASSING!

People are making a memorial for a RIDE. EMBARRASSING! pic.twitter.com/2JWYRlILPv — ✨SWIFTIE SAMMY✨ (@disneyfun407) January 22, 2023

Omg😭😭

In addition, there were many Guests dressed up in black, almost like as it was as if they were attending a funeral. Take a look at one reaction below:

Girl… please

People are split on the controversial decision made by The Walt Disney Company. There are many different points of view as to whether the ride should stay as is or be rethemed.

While Splash Mountain is a very iconic and beloved attraction and has become one of the most recognizable rides in the world, the basis for the ride does come from a film that Disney has done its best to hide. Disney’s Song of the South (1946) is a film that many have deemed racist for depicting the Reconstruction-era American South.

This new take on the ride will drop the problematic theming and feature an all-new story, though the details remain a secret.

Are you upset that today is the last day to ride Splash Mountain at Walt Disney World?