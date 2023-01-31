Disney Park Area Still Closed Off After Building Collapses

Following an incident that left part of a Walt Disney World Park damaged, walls are still propped up around a building.

Last year, a portion of a building collapsed at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, leaving a storefront looking exceptionally decrepit. The actual damage took place in September of 2022, with a wall falling over abruptly early in the morning.

When visiting Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Guests expect to experience jaw-dropping attractions like The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster, and Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance. Although Magic Kingdom, EPCOT and Disney’s Animal Kingdom are all great in their own way, no other Park at Walt Disney World has the thrills that Hollywood Studios has.

Guests also love Fantasmic!, the beloved nighttime show featured at the Park. However, damaged storefronts are usually not on Guests’ lists of things to see in Walt Disney World.

Unfortunately, it seems as though the issue still has not been fixed, as you can see in the photo linked here. Walls still surround Keystone Clothiers. We still aren’t sure what caused the building to collapse partially.

We’re surprised to see that crews are still working on this issue, as we previously assumed it would not be that big of a deal to clean up quickly. It’s possible that the damage is more severe than we had previously thought.

Disney never confirmed any major damage from this issue. Multiple attractions were closed earlier this year due to fire damage. Guests were kept from entering Fantasyland at the Magic Kingdom after the Park’s nightly fireworks show.

Stay tuned here at Inside the Magic for updates on this story.