Beloved Universal Studios Ride Reopens After Year-Long Shutdown

Following a year-long closure, one beloved attraction has seemingly made its return to Universal Studios in Orlando.

While there are plenty of thrills to be hard at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida, few rides compare to the intensity, and overall fun factor found on Revenge of the Mummy.

Unfortunately, the Universal Orlando Resort closed Revenge of the Mummy at Universal Studios Florida for an extensive refurbishment back in January of 2022, with no word on when the ride would officially make a return to the Resort. For the last few months, the ride has been undergoing “technical rehearsals,” with Guests able to experience the attraction in a somewhat limited capacity.

This refurbishment included a new track and updating various effects within the ride. Before shutting down for this refurbishment, Revenge of the Mummy had given more than 100 million rides.

However, it seems that today is the day the attraction makes its official grand return to Universal Orlando, with the “technical rehearsal” sign finally disappearing from the ride entrance as well as the website page. You can see this in the latest photo from Inside Universal (@insideuniversal) on Twitter:

It appears Revenge of The Mummy is now officially open, as the “technical rehearsal” verbiage has been dropped from the entrance and from the website. @UniversalORL

If this truly means what we think it means, then Revenge of the Mummy has finally opened back up after being down for over a year. Universal Studios Hollywood also features its own version of this ride called Revenge of the Mummy – The Ride. Both are themed after The Mummy franchise, which stars Brendan Fraser.

Have you missed this thrilling attraction at Universal Orlando?