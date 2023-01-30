Universal Studios Hollywood Closes Location Permanently

The location is closed for good.

At Universal Studios Hollywood, Guests can enjoy tons of exhilarating rides and attractions. From Harry Potter to Transformers, the theme Park has it all. However, for those who want to shop, Universal has you covered as well.

Similar to Walt Disney World’s Disney Springs shopping center, Universal Guests at both Hollywood and Orlando have access to Universal’s CityWalk. Featuring a wide range of dining options, shops, and live entertainment, the mall-like district is just as popular among Guests as the rides in the actual Park.

However, one storefront is now closed permanently at CityWalk.

Guests visiting CityWalk will notice that the Fossil shop has closed, with the store window putting up a sign informing Guests of the closure as shared by Inside Universal (@InsideUniversal):

Fossil has closed permanently at CityWalk Hollywood. @UniStudios pic.twitter.com/LajNZSvRMo — Inside Universal (@insideuniversal) January 29, 2023

The webpage for the store can no longer be accessed either, as it now just takes Guests to a blank page. At this time, we are not sure why this location is closed.

