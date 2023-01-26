Universal Gears Up For New Theme Park, Construction Going Quickly

Much like Walt Disney World, Universal is hard at work on bringing new and exciting experiences to Guests in the Orlando area. This is most apparent with the new Park the company is building. Epic Universe is set to open Summer of 2025, something that was confirmed by Universal CEO Jeff Shell.

Shell delved into this expansion project recently, calling the timeframe “perfect timing,” while mentioning current consumer demands, such as Orlando International Airport’s opening of Terminal C back in September as well as hotel booking trends.

According to Shell, Epic Universe is being designed so Park Guests coming from the Orange County Convention Center can “come into one land and not the whole park.” Epic Universe is located northeast of the Orange County Convention Center, and other areas of land that Universal owns that are correlated to the theme park are located right across Universal Boulevard.

In new photos snapped by avid Orlando theme par photographer bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct), you can see just how quickly things are moving along at Epic Universe:

At center of this Jan 23 aerial is a new Universal Orlando Resort hotel. 1 Kirkman Rd extension 2 Universal Blvd 3 Epic Universe day guest parking 4 Could be someday parking garages will be here, and flat parking developed into an additional theme park.

4 Could be someday parking garages will be here, and flat parking developed into an additional theme park. pic.twitter.com/WQ3P2PgEGF — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) January 25, 2023

Aerial overview of the center of Universal's Epic Universe. Jan 23 pic.twitter.com/ycdrta0ONf — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) January 25, 2023

Below is a photo of an attraction at the Park:

Aerial look at a water-based attraction in the central corridor of Epic Universe. Believed to be a water-based spinning ride. Adjacent a pond. A domed roof will cover the attraction. pic.twitter.com/B6OAhQnrv4 — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) January 24, 2023

The new Park is rumored to contain several franchises and will include its own version of Super Nintendo World. We cannot wait for Epic Universe to open officially. Universal Studios Hollywood’s version of this land just opened, and Guests have been pouring in to give it a spin.

Epic Universe isn’t the only theme park currently being constructed by Universal, as the company revealed a few weeks ago that a brand-new, kid-focused Resirt will be making its way to Texas in the near future.

The almost 100-acre planned entertainment hub will be located on the Dallas North Tollway in the $10 billion Fields development.

Are you looking forward to Epic Universe?