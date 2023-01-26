Disney Misquotes Legendary Walt Disney Saying on New Memorial

Whoops.

2023 will be a year packed with magic and celebrations for The Walt Disney Company, as it will celebrate 100 Years of Wonder in a company-wide event that will begin at Disneyland Resort on January 27, 2023, with the opening of Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway. In addition, Disney Parks worldwide will be home to various homages, exclusive decorations, new entertainment offerings, and so much more!

As part of the festivities, Guests will now be able to enjoy the Park’s very own version of Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, an attraction that first opened in Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World. The attraction is identical except for the aueue line, which is actually quite impressive and much more unique than we were expecting.

Disney has shared several new photos of the queue for Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway at Disneyland. The ride officially opens on Jan. 27.

Disney has shared several new photos of the queue for Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway at Disneyland. The ride officially opens on Jan. 27.

— Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) January 25, 2023

The line is filled with details and easter eggs, all of which are completely absent from the Orlando, Florida, version. The queue line also contains one of the most famous Disney quotes of all time, the one that goes, “It was all started by a mouse.”

However, in the hub of Main Street, U.S.A., this same quote is used, but it is incorrect, something many were quick to point out. A comparison of the original quote and the “new” one was shared online by several people, including Twitter user Nitro (@Nitro230):

I just don’t understand how you can get through all the approvals and no one catches it. And then to get it right in another part of the park….

— Nitro (@Nitro230) January 25, 2023

This new Mickey Mouse display was set up as part of the 100-year-anniversary, making this misquote even more ironic. However, it’s close enough to t original that most won’t even notice.

Will you be visiting Disneyland during the anniversary?