The highly anticipated opening of Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway at Disneyland Resort is closer than you think!

Disney has just announced a bunch of exciting surprises coming to celebrate the 100th anniversary of The Walt Disney Company, and perhaps one of the most exciting ones is the official opening date for Disneyland Resort’s version of the popular attraction Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway.

Per Disney Parks Blog, this beloved attraction will open its gates at Disneyland Resort on January 27, 2023, as the Park kicks off the Disney100 anniversary celebration.

While Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway will open on this date, the rest of Mickey’s Toontown is slated to reopen for Guests in Spring 2023, with no specific date announced yet. Inside the Magic will update you as more details are released.

Initial announcements were made during this year’s D23 Expo, stating that Disney 100 Years of Wonder would be the largest cross-company global celebration in the 100-year history of The Walt Disney Company, with Disney Parks worldwide joining the festivities while Disneyland Resort, the Park that started it all, would be the heart of the celebration.

The Disney100 anniversary celebration will officially kick off on January 27, 2023, bringing many unique limited-time offerings across the Resort all year long.

Beginning January 20, the Happiest Place on Earth will receive all-new platinum-infused décor throughout the Resort, while Mickey, Minnie, and their pals will receive new sparkling looks for the occasion. The Resort will also welcome unique food and beverage offerings, exclusive merchandise, and so much more for Guests to enjoy!

The iconic Sleeping Beauty Castle will also be dressed in style for the anniversary celebrations with elegant decorations and some brand-new additions. Per Disney Parks Blog:

Celebrating wonder, the castle will be adorned with elegant platinum banners and bunting, accented by a magnificent cabochon featuring the three Good Fairies who illuminate it with their shimmering pixie dust. Two majestic water fountains will grace either side of the moat, while a beautiful wishing star will sparkle from the tower above.

Disneyland will also be home to two all-new nighttime spectaculars, “World of Color – One” at Disney California Adventure and “Wondrous Journeys” at Disneyland Park.

“World of Color – One” will tell a new story of how a single action, like a drop of water, creates a ripple that can grow into a wave of change, bringing the most courageous, loving, and inspiring characters to life in new ways with the new original song “Start a Wave.”

Disney describes “Wondrous Journeys” as follows:

And at Disneyland park, Walt’s original magic kingdom will become a magnificent canvas with “Wondrous Journeys,” a new nighttime spectacular that will ignite the wonder in all of us. It will feature nods to every Walt Disney Animation Studios film to date, taking us on a journey filled with artistry, music, storytelling and heart. It will continue to build upon the park’s state-of-the-art projection effects, turning Main Street, U.S.A., Sleeping Beauty Castle, the façade of “it’s a small world” and the Rivers of America into an artist’s canvas that brings characters to life all around you. On select nights, “Wondrous Journeys” will go even bigger with the addition of sparkling fireworks in the sky above Disneyland. This spectacular will also feature an incredible new song, “It’s Wondrous.”

And just in time for spring, the long-awaited parade “Magic Happens” will triumphantly return to Disneyland Park, celebrating the awe-inspiring moments of magic at the heart of so many Disney stories like Frozen, Moana, The Sword in the Stone, and Coco.

With more surprises yet to be announced, the celebration of Disney’s centennial will be memorable for Guests of all ages worldwide.

