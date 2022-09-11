Mickey & Minnie Mouse to Debut New Outfits For Disney’s 100th Anniversary

Walt and Roy Disney founded the Walt Disney Company as Disney Brothers Cartoon Studio on October 16, 1923. Next fall will see Disney’s 100th anniversary, and the company has big plans to celebrate!

Disneyland Park was Walt Disney’s dream – after all, it all started with one man and one Mouse. Chairman of Parks and Resorts Josh D’Amaro announced at D23 Expo that The Walt Disney Company would honor that legacy by decking out Disneyland Resort for the centennial.

Platinum blue details will go up around Disneyland Park, Downtown Disney, and Disney California Adventure Park. Additionally, Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse will debut special 100th-anniversary outfits. D’Amaro didn’t specify if Mickey and Minnie’s new outfits would be the same as those debuted at a different D23 Expo panel on Friday.

The Walt Disney Company has a lot of surprises in store for its 100th anniversary, including an all-new film from Walt Disney Animation Studios. WISH will tell the story of the wishing star, featuring music by Julia Michaels and voice acting by Ariana DeBose and Alan Tudyk. The film will feature a 17-year-old girl named Asha (DeBose), whose wish calls down the nonverbal “Star” and her pet goat, Valentino. WISH is coming to theaters in 2023.

Inside the Magic will continue to share updates throughout D23 weekend. Disney D23 is “The largest Disney fan event in the world,” and this year’s convention is sure to be something special. D23 Expo celebrates the beautiful worlds of The Walt Disney Company, including Disney, Marvel, Pixar, and Star Wars, across film, television, theme parks, and more!

What do you think Mickey and Minnie’s new Disney Park outfits will look like?