Disney Announces NEW Animated Film to Celebrate 100th Anniversary

Make a wish upon a star, and your dream will come true… literally!

In 2023, Disney fans will meet Asha (Ariana DeBose), a 17-year-old girl whose wish calls down an adorable nonverbal star, aptly named “Star,” from the sky. Also starring Alan Tudyk as Valentino the goat and with an original song by Julia Michaels, Walt Disney Animation Studios’ WISH will share the origin of the wishing star.

At D23 Expo, Walt Disney Animation Studios revealed that WISH would premiere to celebrate 100 years of Disney animation. From journalist Scott Gustin:

Disney Animation will celebrate its 100th anniversary with an original film — Disney WISH set to release in 2023. The film will focus on the origin of the Wishing Star. #D23Expo

Disney also shared a first look at Asha, Star, and Valentino:

Meet Asha and Star from Disney WISH:

Disney also shared another image from the film on Twitter:

Starring Ariana DeBose as Asha, directed by Chris Buck & Fawn Veerasunthorn, produced by Peter Del Vecho & Juan Pablo Reyes, and featuring all-new songs by Julia Michaels, Disney’s Wish releases in November 2023. (2/2) #D23Expo

Fans may notice that WISH shares the same name as the newest member of the Disney Cruise Line Fleet: Disney Wish. Disney Wish joined Disney Fantasy, Disney Wonder, Disney Dream, and Disney Magic for its first sailings from Port Canaveral this summer. However, the film is not known to be related to the cruise ship.

