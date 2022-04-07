Fans Want Better Representation In Disney Parks, But Not With ‘Encanto’

Fans gathered to discuss what Latin American property should make its way into the Disney Parks and the answer may surprise you.

A recent post on Reddit gained traction after one Guest asked what type of Latin American representation Guests would like to see at the Disney Parks. The post was constructed as a poll with two different Disney properties to vote on as potential attractions: Encanto (2021) or Coco (2017).

At the time of this story, the poll has nearly two thousand votes but surprisingly, the winning film may not be what you expected.

As Disney continues to release more and more films, it seems as if the company, (at least the animation departments) can do no wrong. Hit after hit rolls off the production line year after year with every Disney movie seemingly becoming a global phenomenon. When Disney’s Encanto (2021) hit the Disney+ streaming service, nobody could have predicted the success the Walt Disney Animation Studios project would have.

The world-renowned “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” has made impressive records for The Walt Disney Company and has become a beloved Disney song that rivals other hits like “Can You Feel The Love Tonight” and “You Got a Friend In Me”, but surprisingly, Encanto is not the film Guests would prefer to see represented in the Disney Parks.

As shown in the poll, over a thousand users voted for Coco to make its way into the Disney Parks over Encanto, which got roughly 500 votes. While this might surprise you, Guests were quick to explain their reasoning in the comment section.

One user said that an Encanto ride would be great but a Coco ride would be gorgeous. Another shared a similar statement, saying Coco seems like it would make for a better dark ride. In an ideal world, we would get both properties as attractions in the Disney Parks but getting just one would be satisfying for now.

Recently, Disney did add Coco to a pre-existing attraction in both Disneyland and Walt Disney World. Mickey’s Philharmagic got an update that added scenes and songs from the film into the attraction, but it would be amazing to see a standalone ride or attraction based on the film.

At EPCOT, Coco is represented quite well, though not with its own attraction. Throughout the Mexico pavilion, music and decor from the film are always present. Fans have been hoping for a Coco-retheme of the current Gran Fiesta Tour Starring the Three Caballeros for quite some time now. Though these are solely rumors at this point, and Disney has made no indication that this will actually happen, Guests looking to still experience Coco inside the Mexican pavilion should visit The Mirror De Los Muertos!

The Mirror De Los Muertos in EPCOT is part of the “Remember Me! La Celebración Del Dia de Muertos” exhibit inside the Mexico pavilion. It is an interactive mirror that allows Guests to customize a skeleton and then transport themselves to the Land of the Dead, as seen in the Disney-Pixar film, Coco! Using the mirror and their MagicBand, Guests can design their own Dia de Muertos skeletons and choose features such as hairstyle, eyeglasses, eye color, etc.

Which Disney property would you like to see in the Disney Parks?

