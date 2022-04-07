‘Encanto’s’ ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’ is Officially Disney’s Biggest Song Ever

The song that has taken over the world is now officially certified as the greatest Disney song of all time.

As Disney continues to release more and more films, it seems as if the company, (at least the animation departments) can do no wrong. Hit after hit rolls off the production line year after year with every Disney movie seemingly becoming a global phenomenon. When Disney’s Encanto (2021) hit the Disney+ streaming service, nobody could have predicted the success the Walt Disney Animation Studios project would have.

Now, there is definitive proof Disney’s Encanto (2021) is here to stay, at least in song form.

The world-renowned music from the film now tops Billboard‘s Greatest of All Time Disney songs ranking, a list that includes the 30 biggest hits from animated Disney movies in Hot 100 history, which is now led by “We Don’t Talk About Bruno.”

The song previously spent five straight weeks at No. 1 on the Hot 100, the longest any hit from an animated Disney movie has spent atop the chart. (The song currently ranks at No. 8, on the Hot 100 dated April 9, with a total of 14 weeks spent on the chart thus far.)

This song along with the rest of the soundtrack was written by the insanely-talented Lin-Manuel Miranda, the musical visionary behind projects like Hamilton, Moana, Mary Poppins Returns, and is credited to Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz, and the Encanto Cast and “Surface Pressure” (Jessica Darrow).

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” was the first song from an animated Disney film to hit No. 1 on the charts since 1993.

“This is great news because it shows the power, the colors, and how much Latin culture means to the world. It invites people to create and talk about diversity — the chachachá rhythm on which the song is built is proof of that,” says Colombian singer and actor Mauro Castillo, who voices Felix in Encanto and performed his part of “Bruno” at the Academy Awards in March. “For me, as an artist, it is a huge step in my career, and as an Afro Colombian, it is one more step towards inclusion. Productions like this one help show a bigger picture of who we are as a nation. As Colombians, we have the possibility of writing thousands of stories based on our resilience.”

Check out the entire list at Billboard.com.

Encanto is a celebration of the culture, diversity, music and people of Colombia as Disney describes the film as:

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Encanto” tells the tale of an extraordinary family, the Madrigals, who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia, in a magical house, in a vibrant town, in a wondrous, charmed place called an Encanto. The magic of the Encanto has blessed every child in the family with a unique gift from super strength to the power to heal—every child except one, Mirabel (voice of Stephanie Beatriz). But when she discovers that the magic surrounding the Encanto is in danger, Mirabel decides that she, the only ordinary Madrigal, might just be her exceptional family’s last hope. Releasing on Nov. 24, 2021, the film features all-new songs by Emmy®, GRAMMY® and Tony Award® winner Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Hamilton,” “Moana”) and is directed by Byron Howard (“Zootopia,” “Tangled”) and Jared Bush (co-director “Zootopia”), co-directed by Charise Castro Smith (writer “The Death of Eva Sofia Valdez”), and produced by Clark Spencer and Yvett Merino; Bush and Castro Smith are screenwriters on the film.

What’s your favorite Disney song?