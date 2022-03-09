LGBTQ+ Representation Removed From Disney After Fumbled “Don’t Say Gay Bill” Stance

As Disney remains under fire for its comments and stances on Florida’s new controversial bill, we noticed that some representation is already starting to disappear at the Resort.

Although Walt Disney World is located in Orlando, Florida, a majority-conservative state, the Disney theme Parks tend to stay as non-political as possible. Recently, however, there was a bill passed in the Florida House that has the potential to affect thousands of LBGTQ youth in the state, which Disney seemingly and backhandedly supported.

Known as the “Don’t Say Gay Bill”, this piece of legislation is as simple as the title. As stated by NPR, “The legislation prohibits any instruction about sexuality or gender between kindergarten and third grade, or in a manner that is not age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students in accordance with state standards.”

Disney preaches inclusivity within its Parks, movies, entertainment, and advertisement, so it may come as a surprise that the company has actually helped to fund supporters of this “don’t say gay” bill. The Senate sponsor, Ocala Republican Dennis Baxley, has actually backed anti-gay legislation in Florida for years. Baxley once compared kids with same-sex parents to kids raised by alcoholics and abusers, saying: “I’m not phobic, but I simply can’t affirm homosexuality.”

The next year, The Walt Disney Company wrote Baxley a check, with the most recent one coming in last year

The Walt Disney Company has been receiving intense amounts of backlash due to the fact that it seems to be playing both sides of the situation here. On one hand, the company has been supportive of LGBTQ+ people, offering special events and merchandise celebrating them at the Parks. On the other hand, backhandedly supporting this bill and then refusing to denounce it make all of Disney’s “inclusivity” efforts seem kind of insincere and pointless.

Bob Chapek, the current CEO for The Walt Disney Company has also been getting a lot of heat online for his inability to disavow the Florida bill as well, even sending a message to staff talking about why he doesn’t want to denounce it.

In an interesting development of events, one Disney Guest recently noticed a big mural celebrating LBGTQ+ has gone missing, making many wonder if it had something to do with the current situation. See the tweet below from AnonyMouse (@AnonymouseWDW) below:

So I was walking around Disney springs and I noticed that the pride wall was completely sandblasted away… pic.twitter.com/NkdoJygjUd — AnonyMouse (@AnonymouseWDW) March 8, 2022

The user also added what the wall used to look like:

While this was put up for the Pride event and could have been taken down earlier, the timing of this is interesting, to say the least. We also have seen the mural up towards the end of 2021, so the removal was more recent. With how Disney has been handling the current situation regarding the “Don’t Say Gay Bill” coming out of Florida, many are wondering how or if Disney will even continue to be as inclusive toward the LGBTQ+ community.

Fans have been upset since learning about Chapek’s decision not to denounce the bill, even calling on him to be fired. As of now, we are unsure what The Walt Disney Company’s next move will be regarding this controversial topic. Check out his full message here.

Have you been keeping up with Disney’s stances on the controversial new bill? Let us know in the comments below.

