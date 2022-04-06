Disney Slammed For Being Too Expensive, Competitor Offers Vacation For “Half The Price”

One cruise line recently took some savage shots at the Disney Parks and Resorts for being too expensive for consumers.

There is no denying that the Disney Parks and Resorts are an incredibly expensive vacation and for many Guests, Disney World or Disneyland is aa once in a lifetime trip. This issue has been multiplied exponentially over the last few years as prices have risen across the board. Since the American parks shut down and reopened back in 2020, we have seen ticket prices go up, food portions shrink, and an overall lack of experiences when comparing what used to be offered just a short time ago.

Now, one vacation company is taking aim at Disney and its prices.

Princess Cruise Line recently put out a commercial that advertises its cruises to Alaska. While never explicitly mentioning Disney, the video is not so subtle about who and what it is criticizing.

In the short 30 second clip, the ad says “we’ve got mountains, animal kingdoms, wilderness lodges, trains, riverboats, main streets, and fireworks”.

The commercial finishes with the line “Let Princess take you to Alaska, where the magic is real… and half the price”.

Now there is no denying that the Disney Parks are a completely different beast than they once were and this is mostly due to the COVID-19 pandemic that broke out in early 2020. This scary and deadly virus left both American Disney Parks closed in an unprecedented move. As time has gone on, both Parks reopened but things have fundamentally changed inside. As of now, both Shanghai Disneyland and Hong Kong Disney are closed due to COVID-19 still.

During the pandemic, Guests saw lots of their favorite experiences vanish before their eyes with things like character meet and greets being cut. Shows like Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular at Disney’s Hollywood Studios were also removed, leaving Guests with a very limited selection of experiences to choose from. Now, Guests are feeling the full weight of the pandemic when they visit the Disney Parks, mostly in their wallets.

See the full ad below from Princess Cruises here.

