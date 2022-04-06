Disney Brings Out Ultra-Rare Iconic Character To Greet Spring Break Crowds

Disney character sightings can be some of the most magical experiences at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort.

As Disney character meet and greets are beginning to phase back into their regular format as opposed to the distanced experiences that Guests have grown accustomed to in the last couple of years since the beginning of the pandemic, we are starting to see more and more characters emerge inside the Disney Parks.

Just recently, a rare sighting of Dumbo was shared at Magic Kingdom.

Now, it seems another character has been spotted. This time, shared by the official Disney Parks TikTok account.

Oswald The Lucky Rabbit may be the most infamous Disney character of all time.

He was originally created by Walt Disney and Ub Iwerks for Universal Pictures in 1927. He would be used in an animated feature, but ultimately Disney and Iwerks abandoned the project and eventually created Mickey Mouse as Oswald’s replacement.

Universal Pictures continued to use Oswald in several pictures through the 1930s before the character faded into oblivion never to be seen again. That is, until 2006, when the Walt Disney Company, led by former CEO Bob Iger, reacquired the characters– including Oswald– that Disney had created.

Oswald would go on to make an appearance in the video game Epic Mickey where he was the title villain and now has his own line of collection merchandise. On rare occasions, he has met with Guests at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort.

For those who are unaware, here is the background for Oswald The Lucky Rabbit, according to Disney Wiki:

Oswald the Lucky Rabbit (or simply Oswald) is an animated character created by Walt Disney and Ub Iwerks for Universal Pictures. First appearing in the short film Trolley Troubles on September 5, 1927, Oswald is notable for his ability to disassemble and reshape his body parts at will. He is credited for pioneering “personality animation”, which refers to cartoon characters displaying identifiable emotion.In Oswald’s case, he was often depicted as haughty, feisty, and overzealous, which typically led to comical misadventures that put the rabbit’s trademark luck to the test. Due to a financial falling out with producer Charles Mintz, Disney abandoned the Oswald series alongside Iwerks and a few other loyalists. Together, the remaining team would independently create Mickey Mouse, Oswald’s successor. Oswald would remain with Universal, and continued to appear in short films through 1938 before fading into obscurity. In 2006, The Walt Disney Company would acquire ownership of Oswald and the Disney-made cartoons. The character would see a resurgence thereafter, beginning with the 2010 video game Epic Mickey, which depicts Oswald as a long-forgotten actor with a vendetta against Mickey. Since then, Oswald has appeared in merchandise, theme parks, and various animated projects.

As noted above, Oswald has made appearances inside the Disney Parks before, but it is certainly a rare sight to see. Disneyland and Walt Disney World Resort are currently in the midst of hosting massive spring break crowds.

What do you think of Oswald being out to greet Guests at Disneyland Resort?

