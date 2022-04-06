Security Called Into Disney Attraction After “Crazy” Fight Breaks Out Between Guests

Recently, several Guests reported seeing a fight breaking out in a queue line for a roller coaster at Disneyland Resort.

While the Disney Parks may seem like a magical place filled with unlimited possibilities, Guests are still required to follow the rules. Fighting is never allowed or tolerated within the Disney Parks and we have seen instances of issues like this in the past, all resulting in Guests getting kicked out after disobeying the rules and regulations of the Resort.

On Reddit, a popular social media discussion site, one Disneyland Guest described seeing a distressing scene last night while in line for Big Thunder Mountain Railroad.

Incident on Thunder Mountain Rairoad last night (security called) Was anyone in line at Thunder Mountain Railroad last night and see the fight in line? Looked like two different parties got into a scuffle in line. They were separated to the right of the track and a bunch of white hat security personnel came over. We walked by and it sounds like there was a punch/slap thrown. Was around 945pm I think… People do seem stressed – everone try to be kind and support each other!

One Guest replied, also recalling the same incident, calling it “crazy”. In the comment section, several other Disneyland Park Guests detailed their experiences with disruptive or rude Guests. One talked about how Spring Break has brought out the worst in Disney Guests in terms of “entitlement“. Another Guest reported a situation where a Guest tried to cut line and switch from the standby line to the line designated for Guests with Lightning Lane passes.

Another Guest recalled a similar situation involving 10 Guests switching lines at Soarin’. Of course, all of these actions are strictly against Disneyland’s rules and regulations, which you can read more about here. We do not know what happened after security was called, but we can assume the situation was taken care of.

Hang Onto Yer Hats! Legend has it that after gold was discovered in the 1850s, eerie incidents took place in the mine. Trains would take off and race through tunnels… by themselves. As you enter the cursed cavern, your train speeds up along the rickety track. Shoot under a booming waterfall and dodge a falling boulder from an unexpected landslide as you swoop around sharp turns and drop into desolate canyons. On this rip-roaring adventure, you may learn that some legends turn out to be true…

How Scary Is it? Big Thunder Mountain Railroad is a fast rollercoaster-type attraction designed for kids and adults. However, some sections of this attraction are bumpy and take place in the dark. Please be sure to uphold the values of magic as Walt Disney did when you visit the Park, as your actions will not only affect your day but the day of those around you.

Have you ever encountered a fight at Disney?

