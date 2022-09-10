FIRST Look at Characters In Pixar’s Upcoming Film, ‘Elemental’

What happens when fire and water meet? “Opposites React,” according to the first-ever poster for Pixar’s newest film, Elemental, coming to theaters on June 16, 2023.

Directed by Peter Sohn and produced by Denise Ream, Elemental will occur in a city where earth’s elements live together. Take a look at Ember (Leah Lewis) and Wade (Mamoudou Athie), first shared Friday afternoon at D23 Expo:

🔥 and 💧 come together in this FIRST LOOK at Ember & Wade played by Leah Lewis and Mamoudou Athie, from Disney and Pixar’s Elemental, coming to theaters June 16, 2023! #D23Expo

🔥 and 💧 come together in this FIRST LOOK at Ember & Wade played by Leah Lewis and Mamoudou Athie, from Disney and Pixar's Elemental, coming to theaters June 16, 2023! #D23Expo

In the shared still, Ember and Wade appear to smile a bit nervously while standing at a desk. A small figure of an earth-inspired character sits on the desk. They appear to be speaking with someone just off screen.

Disney and Pixar also shared the first poster for the film, exclusive to D23 Expo:

Check out this #D23Expo Exclusive Poster for Disney and Pixar’s Elemental. See the movie only in theaters June 16, 2023!

Check out this #D23Expo Exclusive Poster for Disney and Pixar's Elemental. See the movie only in theaters June 16, 2023!

In May, D23 shared an exclusive description of the Pixar film:

In a city where fire, water, land, & air residents live together, a fiery young woman & a go-with-the-flow guy will discover something elemental: How much they have in common.

D23 also previously shared exclusive concept art for the two lead characters:

Check out this all-new concept art from Disney and Pixar’s Elemental. See the movie June 16, 2023!

Check out this all-new concept art from Disney and Pixar's Elemental. See the movie June 16, 2023!

While not much else is known about the upcoming Pixar film, Inside the Magic will continue to report updates as we near the June 16, 2023 premiere date!

Inside the Magic will continue to share updates throughout the weekend. Disney D23 is “The largest Disney fan event in the world,” and this year’s convention is sure to be something special. D23 Expo celebrates the beautiful worlds of The Walt Disney Company, including Disney, Marvel, Pixar, and Star Wars, across film, television, theme parks, and more!

Are you excited about Elemental?