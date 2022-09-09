BREAKING: Live-Action ‘The Lion King’ Prequel Coming in 2024

We previously reported that a prequel to Disney’s live-action CGI remake of The Lion King (2019) was in early development. The Trial Of The Chicago 7 star Kelvin Harrison Jr. and The Underground Railroad star Aaron Pierre are cast to play young Scar and Mufasa.

Scar will be known as Taka, which was revealed to be his birth name in The Tale of Two Brothers, a 1994 tie-in novel to The Lion King (1994). At D23 Expo, Disney shared a first look at the prequel, officially titled MUFASA: The Lion King. From journalist Scott Gustin:

MUFASA: The Lion King. An origin story.

Directed by Barry Jenkins, the CGI origin story will premiere in 2024, according to Gustin. It’s unknown at this time if the film will be in theaters or exclusively on Disney+.

Disney D23 is "The largest Disney fan event in the world," and this year's convention is sure to be something special. D23 Expo celebrates the beautiful worlds of The Walt Disney Company, including Disney, Marvel, Pixar, and Star Wars, across film, television, theme parks, and more!

More on The Lion King (2019)

Freshen up on your The Lion King knowledge ahead of MUFASA: The Lion King’s release in 2024. From Disney:

Disney’s film journeys to the African savanna where a future king is born. Simba idolizes his father, King Mufasa, and takes to heart his own royal destiny. But not everyone in the kingdom celebrates the new cub’s arrival. Scar, Mufasa’s brother—and former heir to the throne—has plans of his own. The battle for Pride Rock is ravaged with betrayal, tragedy and drama, ultimately resulting in Simba’s exile. With help from a curious pair of newfound friends, Simba will have to figure out how to grow up and take back what is rightfully his. The all-star cast includes Donald Glover as Simba, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter as Nala, James Earl Jones as Mufasa, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Scar, Seth Rogen as Pumbaa and Billy Eichner as Timon, and utilizes pioneering filmmaking techniques to bring treasured characters to life in a whole new way.

