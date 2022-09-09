Halle Bailey Shares First Teaser For Live-Action ‘The Little Mermaid’

Head under the sea with Princess Ariel (Hailey Bailey) in The Little Mermaid, in theaters on May 26, 2023.

Though the film isn’t quite finished, Disney and Bailey shared the first teaser trailer for the live-action remake at D23 Expo on Friday afternoon:

Out of the sea, wish I could be… part of that world. Disney’s The Little Mermaid is coming to theaters May 26, 2023.

Out of the sea, wish I could be… part of that world.

Disney’s The Little Mermaid is coming to theaters May 26, 2023. pic.twitter.com/2WGtf2wN3n — Disney D23 (@DisneyD23) September 9, 2022

The Little Mermaid will feature four original songs by Alan Menken and Lin-Manuel Miranda. Melissa McCarthy will star as Ursula the sea witch!

Disney also shared the entire “Part of Your World” sequence at the convention but didn’t post it online.

Inside the Magic will continue to share updates throughout the weekend. Disney D23 is “The largest Disney fan event in the world,” and this year’s convention is sure to be something special. D23 Expo celebrates the beautiful worlds of The Walt Disney Company, including Disney, Marvel, Pixar, and Star Wars, across film, television, theme parks, and more!

More on The Little Mermaid (1989)

Travel under the sea with Ariel (Jodi Benson) in a remake of this Disney Renaissance classic. From Disney:

With unforgettable characters, thrilling adventures, soaring Academy Award®-winning music (1989: Best Music, Original Score, and Best Music, Original Song, “Under The Sea”), The Little Mermaid is one of the most celebrated animated films of all time. Now spectacularly transformed for the first time on Blu-ray with digitally restored picture and brilliant high-definition sound! Venture under the sea where Ariel, a free-spirited mermaid princess, longs to be part of the human world. After bravely striking a bargain with Ursula, a sneaky sea witch, Ariel embarks on the adventure of a lifetime. With Flounder and Sebastian at her side, Ariel will need all of her courage and determination to make things right in both her worlds.

Are you excited about The Little Mermaid remake?