Disney Wish Ready to Set Sail After Port Canaveral Arrival

Disney Cruise Line’s fifth ship, Disney Wish, has arrived at Port Canaveral in Florida and is ready to set sail very soon!

The official Port Canaveral (@PortCanaveral) Twitter account shared a video of the Disney Wish arriving at her base location, being greeted by Captain Minnie and Mickey Mouse.

SHE’S HERE! Disney Wish at her new home at Port Canaveral!

SHE’S HERE! Disney Wish at her new home at Port Canaveral! pic.twitter.com/pgZu6FRXAK — Port Canaveral (@PortCanaveral) June 20, 2022

This arrival comes after a recent celebration of the ship’s construction, with her delivery ceremony held in Bremerhaven, Germany. It is exciting to see the ship ready to set sail on her maiden voyage after several delays due to the ongoing pandemic, including rescheduling her maiden voyage to July 14 instead of June 9 as originally planned.

We recently reported the ship would see Marvel’s newest superhero, Ms. Marvel, joining forces with the Avengers on board the brand new Disney Cruise Line vessel.

Per Disney Parks Blog:

[Vellani] is joining the star-studded line-up in “Avengers: Quantum Encounter,” an all-new interactive show premiering exclusively at Worlds of Marvel restaurant on the Disney Wish! She joins other world-renowned Marvel actors in this first-of-its-kind cinematic dining adventure, including Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Evangeline Lilly as The Wasp, Anthony Mackie as Captain America, and Brie Larson as Captain Marvel.

The Wish will be joining the Disney Dream, the Disney Fantasy, the Disney Magic, and the Disney Wonder in the Disney Cruise Line fleet. She will traverse the Caribbean, making stops in Nassau, Bahamas, and at Disney’s private island Castaway Cay.

The ship will be flooded with activities and areas to explore, just as unique as the suite itself! Captain Minnie and Mickey Mouse will greet you. On top of that, Guests can team up with Moana to navigate their canoes beyond the reef, helping Tiana cook up the perfect pot of her father’s favorite gumbo, summoning Tinker Bell to give the Disney Wish an extra dash of pixie dust, and diving into the East Australian Current (EAC) with Nemo and friends, as well as Marvel fun! Check out more of the offerings below!

We also recently learned that Disney Wish would debut two new shows — Disney Seas the Adventure, featuring Captain Minnie, and Disney The Little Mermaid. There will also be a luxury Wish Tower Suite! The room will have Moana accents to it as well as two master bedrooms, a kids bedroom with built-in bunk beds, and a library that can be transformed into another bedroom if needed, as does the Cinderella Castle Suite, as well as access to a personal concierge team, and more.

As we have noted in the past:

If you are planning on setting sail on one of Disney’s cruise ships, make sure you take all the proper steps ahead of time, including:

Pre-Trip COVID-19 Testing

Embarkation COVID-19 Testing

Travel Insurance

COVID-19 Vaccination

Safe Passage Website/Registration

Online Check-In

Transfers from OIA to the Port

Are you excited to see the Disney Wish set sail? Let us know in the comments below!