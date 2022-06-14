Guests Call Change to Disney Cruise Line Policy “a Joke”

Disney Cruise Line struggled immensely during the COVID-19 pandemic, shutting down operations in the United States between March 2020 and August 2021.

Now, DCL is back and fans are once again enjoying the high seas with Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, and the whole Disney gang. The long-awaited Disney Wish cruise ship takes her maiden voyage from Port Canaveral on July 14, 2022 and a recent policy change adult-exclusive dining on both the new vessel and Disney’s existing ships has some Guests up in arms.

Disney Cruise Line Blog reported:

…Disney Cruise Line has an updated dress code [as of June 10, 2022] for their adult-exclusive restaurants. The dress code update applies to Remy, Enchanté, the Meridian and the Rose, and follows that of other adult-exclusive restaurants, including Palo.

The new dress code is as follows:

Formal or semi-formal attire is recommended. Dress casual attire with a polished look is permitted (such as dress pants, jeans in good condition, collared shirts and blouses and lifestyle shoes). Clothing such as T-shirts, swimwear and sports attire is not permitted. Related: Disney Wish Guests Can Enjoy Luxury ‘Tangled’ Hair Salon

Disney fans in the comments were less than thrilled with the update, with a commenter named Ali writing:

“Formal or semi formal recommended” should not be in the same dress code as jeans and a collared shirt. What a joke!

Another reader going by CJ weighed in, posting:

So Remy will be less formal… I’m not in love with this idea. I was horrified to see someone wearing a baseball cap at Palo brunch. Related: Disney Guest Put Into Quarantine After Testing Positive During Cruise

While Remy and Palo have been featured on other ships in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, Enchanté is new for the Wish. The restaurant is officially described as:

Bon Appétit from Chef Arnaud!

A gourmet menu created with superior seasonal ingredients ensures dining at Enchanté is always an exceptional culinary affair. Selections are specially crafted by 3 Michelin-starred Chef Arnaud Lallement—of L’Assiette Champenoise, near Reims, France—who also created the menus for the celebrated Remy fine-dining restaurant on the Disney Dream and Disney Fantasy. Chef Arnaud’s menu employs high-quality ingredients sourced from around the world and in-season produce at the peak of ripeness. The result is an enticing collection of international dishes—all masterfully presented alongside a superlative wine list and first-class service. Brunch and Dessert

In addition to fine dining at dinner, Enchanté also boasts 2 other extraordinary dining experiences: Champagne Brunch

Indulge your palate during an elegant Champagne brunch featuring a glass of bubbly and a French-inspired prix fixe meal—plus a decadent dessert. Just Desserts

Treat your taste buds to a delectable 5-course dessert menu served with coffee. This adults-only event features an in-depth discussion with Enchanté’s Executive Chef and Pastry Chef, who will discuss the history and evolution of each sweet selection.

Although 2021 cruises looked quite different with pandemic protocols still in place, Disney’s huge return to sailing is going well in 2022. The fleet’s first Triton Class cruise ship, the Disney Wish, will take her maiden voyage in July, as previously noted.

This all-new luxury liner features a first-of-its-kind Star Wars Hyperspace Lounge, a Toy Story splash pad just for kids, and incredible Frozen and Marvel dining experiences for the whole family!

The Wish will be the fifth ship in the DCL fleet, joining the Disney Dream, the Disney Fantasy, the Disney Magic, and the Disney Wonder. She will be based in Port Canaveral and will traverse the Caribbean, including making stops in Nassau, Bahamas and at Disney’s private island Castaway Cay.

