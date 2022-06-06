Disney Guest Put Into Quarantine After Testing Positive During Cruise

A Disney cruise can be one of the most magical voyages experienced anywhere.

All four Disney Cruise Line ships – the Disney Magic, Disney Wonder, Disney Dream, and Disney Fantasy – are currently sailing the seas, and the newest ship, the Disney Wish, is set to depart on its maiden voyage this summer.

While on a Disney cruise, you can experience all kinds of fun entertainment, including swimming, fun activities, magical shows, and disembarking on destinations that are sure to leave you speechless.

User @fairytalewonders shared a video where their Disney cruise didn’t go as planned.

After a 14 night vacation and an extra 10 night stay due to Covid, we are SO happy to be back home snuggling with our cats 🐱 Definitely an experience we’ll remember forever!! #disneycruise #covidtravel #cruise #disney

As you can see in the video, the user tested positive for COVID while enjoying a Disney cruise. Due to this, they were forced to stay an extra 10 nights in a Barcelona hotel room before they could board a plane to get back home. The users explained that Disney helped set up the arrangements and made sure to help keep the Guests and Cast Members safe during the experience.

Disney’s message about health and safety on board reads:

“As we set sail again, the health and safety of our Guests and Crew continue to be a top priority. Our focus remains on operating our ships in a responsible way while creating magic for all on board. Check back here for the latest information—including experience updates and sail dates—as it becomes available.

