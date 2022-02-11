Amid Cruise Cancelations and Debut Delay, Disney’s New Ship Unexpectedly Hits Water

June 9, 2022, was prepping to be a huge day for Disney Cruise Line fans as the Disney Wish, the newest ship on the Disney Cruise Line fleet, was expected to make her maiden voyage. However, things quickly changed as that highly anticipated launch date was pushed back to July 14, 2022. With the pandemic still in tow, and COVID making cruising life very difficult for ships around the globe, it seemed that Disney made the call to cancel the cruises they had for just over a month when it came to the Disney Wish.

Itineraries also disappeared off the website until recently, when we reported that bookings had finally reopened. This was a joyful announcement to hear as it continued to solidify the new sailing date of July 14 as a go. Now, although the Disney Wish won’t be sailing from Port Canaveral, it is hitting the open waters today!

The ship was constructed heavily in a dry dock at Meyer Werft shipyard in Papenberg, Germany, and has now been floating on its own, according to the Orlando Sentinel. Below, you can take a look at what was a live video of the ship floating on water for the first time!

The next step for the ship will be a “slow tugboat-assisted conveyance on the Ems River, a 20-mile trip from the inland shipyard to eventually arrive in Eemshaven, Netherlands to prep for sea trials in the North Sea.”

The ship will be flooded with activities and areas to explore, just as amazing as the suite itself! Captain Minnie and Mickey Mouse will greet you. On top of that, Guests can team up with Moana to navigate their canoes beyond the reef, helping Tiana cook up the perfect pot of her father’s favorite gumbo, summoning Tinker Bell to give the Disney Wish an extra dash of pixie dust, and diving into the East Australian Current (EAC) with Nemo and friends, as well as Marvel fun! Check out more of the offerings below!

We also recently learned that Disney Wish will debut two new shows — Disney Seas the Adventure, featuring Captain Minnie, and Disney The Little Mermaid. There will also be a luxury Wish Tower Suite! The room will have Moana accents to it as well as two master bedrooms, a kids bedroom with built-in bunk beds, and a library that can be transformed into another bedroom if needed, as does the Cinderella Castle Suite, as well as access to a personal concierge team, and more.

As we have noted in the past:

If you are planning on setting sail on one of Disney’s cruise ships, make sure you take all the proper steps ahead of time, including:

Pre-Trip COVID-19 Testing

Embarkation COVID-19 Testing

Travel Insurance

COVID-19 Vaccination

Safe Passage Website/Registration

Online Check-In

Transfers from OIA to the Port

Are you excited to see the Disney Wish set sail? Let us know in the comments below!

