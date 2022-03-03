Disney Cruise Line Makes MAJOR Change To Face Mask Policy

If you have an upcoming Disney Cruise Line vacation, you should know that it has just made a major update to its face mask policy.

Recently, we reported that Walt Disney World changed its face mask policy for those who are fully vaccinated, now stating that face masks will be optional in both indoor and outdoor locations. The new policy went into effect on February 17, 2022.

Now, Disney Cruise Line is following suite as they have just announced face masks will become optional for most indoor locations aboard their four ships — Disney Dream, Disney Wonder, Disney Magic, or Disney Fantasy — and their soon-to-be newest ship, Disney Wish.

Previously, Guests aboard a Disney Cruise Line ship were required to wear face masks while indoors, but now, beginning on March 11, Guests will have the option to wear a face covering in most indoor locations aboard the ships.

It’s important to note that Guests ages 2 and up, including those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, will still be required to wear face coverings in the Walt Disney Theatre. Additionally, Guests under 5 years of age who are currently ineligible to be vaccinated will be required to wear face coverings in Youth Activities spaces.

The following email is being sent to Guests with an upcoming Disney Cruise Line reservation:

Dear [Guests on Travel Agent Bookings], All of us at Disney Cruise Line hope you and your family are staying well. Considering recently updated guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, we have updated our face covering requirements for sailings originating from a U.S. port of departure, including your upcoming sailing: For sailings beginning March 11, 2022, face coverings on Disney Cruise Line will become optional in most indoor locations throughout our ships. Guests ages 2 and up, including those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, will still be required to wear face coverings in the Walt Disney Theatre.

Guests under 5 years of age who are currently ineligible to be vaccinated will be required to wear face coverings in Youth Activities spaces and in the Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique; and, while not required, we continue to strongly recommend these Guests wear a face covering in all other indoor locations.

As previously shared, face coverings are not required in outdoor locations while onboard our ships. Face coverings may be required in ports of call based on local government requirements, including in some areas at Disney Castaway Cay. Masks should also be worn in the cruise terminal during the boarding and screening process, as well as during disembarkation. Please be sure to review the information available on the Know Before You Go section of our website for answers to many frequently asked questions. We appreciate you sailing with us and look forward to welcoming you aboard. Sincerely, The Cast and Crew

Disney Cruise Line

The ships will continue to have enhanced health and safety measures to promote wellness for Guests and crew aboard the ship and in the destinations that Disney Cruise Line will visit.

For the most updated health and safety policies aboard Disney Cruise Line, visit their website here.

