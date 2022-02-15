Disney Cruise Line Breaks Records With New Sailing Schedule

If you are a Disney Cruise Line fan, the good news keeps on coming! We recently reported on the Disney Wish, the newest Triton ship being added to the DCL fleet hitting the water after being delayed for over a month on her maiden voyage. Now, more sailings are being announced for the Disney Wonder.

Now, new sailings have been released from San Diego, California which will take place during Fall 2022 through to early 2023. This is the longest San Diego season that has been announced by Disney, which is record-breaking news with 43 cruises ready to set sail. Considering San Diego is located nearby Disneyland, there is a perfect opportunity for Guests to plan both a theme park and a Disney Cruise Line vacation all in one. Guests can start with a stay at Disneyland Hotel, Disney’s Grand Californian Resort and Spa, or Paradise Pier, and then head on over to the seven seas for their cruise! v

Disney announced:

Bring the family together on an unforgettable vacation at sea when you set sail from San Diego, California. Through Fall 2022, celebrate the sights, sounds and flavors of the holidays with spooktacular Halloween on the High Seas sailings or—for the first time ever from this port—Very Merrytime Cruises. Or kick off the new year in style in early 2023 with a magical family adventure brimming with sun, fun and relaxation as you sail to the sparkling shores of Mexico on a 3-, 4-, 5- or 7-night cruise. Whichever cruise you choose, larger-than-life thrills and heartwarming magic that only Disney can create will follow—including dazzling Broadway-quality shows, world-class dining, imaginative kids clubs and so much more. View all our New California Sailings in Fall 2022 Through Early Spring 2023—and discover how select Disney Guests can take advantage of advance booking windows before reservations open to the general public on February 22, 2022!

Guests can enjoy port stops at Catalina Island, Ensenada Mexico, Cabo San Lucas, Puerto Vallarta, and Mazatlan Mexico! It seems that Disney Castaway Cay is not included in the list of ports.

Plus, there is an option for early bookings:

Early Booking for New California Sailings in Fall 2022 Through Early 2023

If you’re currently a Platinum, Gold or Silver Castaway Club Member, a Disney Vacation Club Member or an Adventure Insider with Adventures by Disney, be among the first to book our new California Sailings in Fall 2022 Through Early 2023 before they go on sale to the general public on February 22, 2022.

The ship will be flooded with activities and areas to explore, just as amazing as the suite itself! Captain Minnie and Mickey Mouse will greet you. On top of that, Guests can team up with Moana to navigate their canoes beyond the reef, helping Tiana cook up the perfect pot of her father’s favorite gumbo, summoning Tinker Bell to give the Disney Wish an extra dash of pixie dust, and diving into the East Australian Current (EAC) with Nemo and friends, as well as Marvel fun! Check out more of the offerings below!

We also recently learned that Disney Wish will debut two new shows — Disney Seas the Adventure, featuring Captain Minnie, and Disney The Little Mermaid. There will also be a luxury Wish Tower Suite! The room will have Moana accents to it as well as two master bedrooms, a kids bedroom with built-in bunk beds, and a library that can be transformed into another bedroom if needed, as does the Cinderella Castle Suite, as well as access to a personal concierge team, and more.

