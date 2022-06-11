Disney ‘Wish’ Hits Final Milestone as the Ship Readies to Set Sail

The Disney Cruise Line recently celebrated the final milestone in the construction of its fifth ship, the Disney Wish, in an exciting maritime ceremony held in Bremerhaven, Germany.

With the ship’s delivery comes the end of an over two-year journey since it began construction at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Germany with the collaboration of thousands of shipyard workers and the creative vision of Disney Imagineers.

During this ceremony, Thomas Mazloum, President of the Disney Cruise Line, and Jan Meyer, Managing Director of Meyer Werft, signed the official documents transferring ownership of the Disney Wish from the shipbuilder to Disney. Numerous Meyer Weft and Disney Cruise Line executives came together to witness the lowering of the Meyer Werft flag and raising the Disney Cruise Line flag on the ship. Even Captain Minnie Mouse was in attendance for the occasion!

The Disney Cruise Line presented Meyer Werft with an elegant Cinderella statuette commemorating the beautiful life-sized bronze statue that welcomes Guests in the ship’s Grand Hall. Cinderella’s story has become a pillar of The Walt Disney Company’s legacy, the epitome of magic transforming wishes into dreams and dreams into reality.

Following the ceremony, Captain Marco Nogara took the helm of the Disney Wish for the transatlantic voyage from Bremerhaven to her home in Port Canaveral, Florida.

Disney Parks Blog describes the Disney Wish as follows:

The Disney Wish, the fifth ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, introduces a brand-new, distinctly Disney design concept unlike anything at sea. The motif of enchantment — found at the heart of so many beloved Disney stories — is the architectural and thematic foundation of the ship’s design, weaving imagination, emotion and adventure into the very fabric of the vessel’s unique personality. The ship features new spaces and experiences infused with more Disney storytelling than ever, bringing to life the fantastical worlds and beloved characters at the heart of Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars adventures like never before.

The Disney Wish sets sail on its maiden voyage from Port Canaveral on July 14. For more information, click here.

The ship will be flooded with activities and areas to explore, just as unique as the suite itself! Captain Minnie and Mickey Mouse will greet you. On top of that, Guests can team up with Moana to navigate their canoes beyond the reef, helping Tiana cook up the perfect pot of her father’s favorite gumbo, summoning Tinker Bell to give the Disney Wish an extra dash of pixie dust, and diving into the East Australian Current (EAC) with Nemo and friends, as well as Marvel fun! Check out more of the offerings below!

We also recently learned that Disney Wish would debut two new shows — Disney Seas the Adventure, featuring Captain Minnie, and Disney The Little Mermaid. There will also be a luxury Wish Tower Suite! The room will have Moana accents to it as well as two master bedrooms, a kids bedroom with built-in bunk beds, and a library that can be transformed into another bedroom if needed, as does the Cinderella Castle Suite, as well as access to a personal concierge team, and more.

