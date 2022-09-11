TWO completely new nighttime spectaculars are coming as part of Disney’s 100th-anniversary celebrations very soon!

This year’s Disney D23 Expo has been an emotional roller coaster for all Disney fans, for sure. With exciting new projects coming from across The Walt Disney Company, including new series and movies from Marvel, Lucasfilm, 20th Century Studios, Pixar, Walt Disney Animation Studios, and Walt Disney Pictures, as well as breathtaking updates on upcoming projects for Disney Parks around the world, it’s no wonder Disney D23 Expo is “The largest Disney fan event in the world.”

With the 100th-anniversary celebrations of The Walt Disney Company upon us, it was only fair to let Disney fans learn more details about the different ways Disney will flaunt its centennial. And Walt Disney Parks and Resorts Chairman Josh D’Amaro did not disappoint, as he just announced that TWO all-new nighttime spectaculars will arrive at Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure.

Fans will be able to enjoy these breathtaking nighttime spectaculars as they will kick off the centennial celebrations in late January at Disneyland Resort.

At Disney California Adventure, “World of Color – One” will illuminate the night in front of Pixar Pier, as the new nighttime spectacular captures the broad storytelling legacy of Disney’s first 100 years, telling a new story through Disney classics and new favorites. Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) shared the concept art of this nighttime spectacular you can see below:

In this early concept, we can see characters like Simba and Mufasa from The Lion King (1994), Mulan, Moana, Mirabel from Encanto (2021), Miguel from Coco (2017), and Joe Gardner from Pixar’s Soul (2020), but surely the show will include so many more with Disney’s characteristic charm and emotional storytelling, that will give Guests a performance that will leave them misty-eyed.

And over at Disneyland Park, the new fireworks show “Wondrous Journeys” will ignite the wonder in every Guest visiting Walt Disney’s original Park, and showcase a century of creativity, as the show features nods to all 60 Walt Disney Animation Studios films to date, taking viewers on a journey filled with artistry, music, storytelling and heart, with an emotional new song called “It’s Wondrous.”

Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) also shared a concept of this upcoming nighttime spectacular you can see below:

With these exciting announcements, along with all the thrilling news of the coming updates to Disney Parks worldwide, we can’t wait for our next trip to Disneyland Resort, and we are so excited to see what Disney has in store for the coming years.

In words of Josh D’Amaro, “here’s to the next 100 years, and the boundless future we’ll create together.”

Are you excited about these all-new nighttime spectaculars coming for the Disney 100 Platinum Celebration? Let us know in the comments below!