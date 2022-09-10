‘Zootopia+’ Debuting on Disney+ This November!

Walt Disney Animation Studios initially announced a Zootopia (2016) short form series coming to Disney+ on Investors Day in 2020. At D23 Expo on Friday, Disney gave fans more information about the long-awaited show!

Zootopia+ will premiere exclusively on Disney+ on November 9, 2022. The series will contain six episodes titled “The Real Rodents of Rodentia,” “Duke the Musical,” “Hopp on Board,” “The Godfather of the Bride,” “So You Think You Can Prance,” and “Dinner Rush.” Each episode follows a different Zootopia resident.

Disney did not say whether Shakira would return as Gazelle or lend her musical talents to the miniseries. However, the “Try Everything” singer is currently facing heavy fines and a hefty prison sentence for tax evasion. Though a sequel has reportedly been in the works for years, Disney did not provide an update on future Zootopia films.

Walt Disney Animation Studios first brought us into the world of Judy Hopps (Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (Jason Bateman) in 2016 with a film that did far better than anyone expected. From Disney:

From Walt Disney Animation Studios comes a comedy-adventure set in the modern mammal metropolis of Zootopia. Determined to prove herself, Officer Judy Hopps, the first bunny on Zootopia’s police force, jumps at the chance to crack her first case – even if it means partnering with scam-artist fox Nick Wilde to solve the mystery. Bring home this hilarious adventure full of action, heart and tons of bonus extras that take you deeper into the world of Zootopia. It’s big fun for all shapes and species!

