The coming expansion inspired by Disney’s Zootopia (2016) continues to show significant progress, with more details on the land’s attraction finally revealed.

Since the expansion inspired by Disney Animation’s 2016 hit film, Zootopia began construction in 2019, fans of the movie have eagerly awaited for the land to open, seeing this highly immersive expansion slowly come to life at Shanghai Disneyland. The latest update was the addition of several skyscrapers to the land, which continued to shape this mammalian metropolis’s skyline.

Thanks to media previews from this year’s D23 Expo, we learned a little more about this future expansion and finally got a first look at the vehicle that will be used in the land’s attraction and a concept art poster of said attraction.

Disney Magical Kingdom Blog (@DMK_Blog) shared images of the scale model vehicle that will be used in the Zootopia-inspired attraction, as well as the poster for said attraction, and even a look at the different ways characters from this beloved film will be brought to life, including a couple of puppets that will interact with Guests in Shanghai Disneyland’s eighth themed land.

Based on the size and shape of the vehicle, we can be almost certain that the attraction will use Disney’s innovative trackless system, similar to the one used on Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure, Enchanted Tale of Beauty and the Beast, and Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway. The vehicle resembles a Zootopia Police car. Based on the concept art poster for the attraction, Guests will most likely join Officers Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde on a thrilling adventure through Zootopia.

As of the publication of this article, no further information is available on the Zootopia-themed attraction. However, we will surely hear an official announcement during this year’s D23 Expo. Inside the Magic will update you throughout the weekend as Disney D23 takes place in California.

As part of the initial announcements of this highly immersive expansion, Disney Parks Blog shared these details about what Guests can expect:

Guests will be invited to experience the mammalian metropolis of Zootopia, “where anyone can be anything,” with a new major attraction that will seamlessly blend Disney storytelling and state-of-the-art technology to bring this fan-favorite movie and its characters to life – including Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde. Entertainment, merchandise, and food and beverage offerings will invite guests to fully immerse themselves in the Academy-Award-winning animated movie. The development of the world’s first “Zootopia”-themed land follows the huge success of the “Zootopia” animated movie globally, particularly in China where it broke box office records to become the country’s No. 1 animated feature film in history.

