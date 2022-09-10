First Look at Upcoming ‘Haunted Mansion’ Film Starring Jamie Lee Curtis

Disney’s Haunted Mansion (2023) will bring the spooks and scares you know and love from The Haunted Mansion at the Disney Parks to your hometown!

Jamie Lee Curtis stars Madam Leota alongside Jared Leto, confirmed at D23 Expo last night to portray The Hatbox Ghost! D23 attendees got a new-for-the-room only look at a trailer for the film, described by Deadline:

“A car pulls up to a mansion in the depths of night. The mansion, our narrator says, was discovered fully built after a fire in 1788. ‘That’s when things started to get weird,’ he continues, ‘[with] a string of dramatic events, paranormal attacks, yellow fever, explosions. There’s no records, only stories.’ We then follow a character played by Tiffany Haddish and a priest portrayed by Owen Wilson as they explore hidden areas of the darkly historic house with a group of kids, finding, behind a painting, a room that had ‘not been touched in centuries.’ The trailer also introduces us to a tour guide played by Lakeith Stanfield, with further flashes to characters played by Rosario Dawson, Danny DeVito and more.”

Cameos from Winona Ryder, Dan Levy, Hasan Minaj, and more were also announced.

Curtis appeared at D23 in a Doombuggy from The Haunted Mansion at Magic Kingdom and Disneyland Park, silently whisking away director Justin Simien:

Queen of scary movies Jamie Lee Curtis has arrived via 👻DOOM BUGGY👻 #D23Expo

Simien shared a photo of his old Cast Member ID from Disneyland, where he loved to ride The Haunted Mansion and Pirates of the Caribbean.

More on The Haunted Mansion (2003)

Brush up on your The Haunted Mansion trivia ahead of the remake of the 2003 film starring Eddie Murphy, Marsha Thomason, and Terence Stamp. From Disney:

Eddie Murphy stars as a real estate agent whose family comes face-to-face with 999 grim, grinning ghosts in the creepy old Gracey Manor! Now, with the help of supernatural psychic Madame Leota, they must hilariously battle to break the mansion of its age-old curse, and do it before the clock strikes 13!

Disney D23 is "The largest Disney fan event in the world," and this year's convention is sure to be something special. D23 Expo celebrates the beautiful worlds of The Walt Disney Company, including Disney, Marvel, Pixar, and Star Wars, across film, television, theme parks, and more!

Are you excited about Haunted Mansion?