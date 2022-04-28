New Spooky Logo Revealed For Disney’s ‘The Haunted Mansion’

A new The Haunted Mansion logo has been revealed!

Recently, we reported that Disney fans looking forward to the release of the live-action Haunted Mansion movie now have a date to look forward to. Disney is planning a theatrical release on March 10, 2023 for the film, and many are excited to see what direction the company decides to go in for the movie after having already made one film on the attraction. The first live-action film, made in 2003, starred Eddie Murphy as Jim Evers but was not well-received by the public, receiving just a 5.1 rating on IMDb and 13% on Rotten Tomatoes.

If you haven’t yet seen the 2003 Haunted Mansion film, the official description reads:

Workaholic real estate agent Jim Evers (Eddie Murphy) is accused by his wife, Sara (Marsha Thomason), of neglecting his son (Marc John Jefferies) and daughter (Aree Davis), so he takes the family on a vacation. Along the way, the family stops off at a sinister mansion that Jim has been asked to sell , only to discover it’s haunted by Master Gracey (Nathaniel Parker) ; his stern butler, Ramsley (Terence Stamp) ; and two other servants who need some help breaking a curse.

The new film has aligned a star-studded cast featuring Tiffany Haddish (The Kitchen, The Secret Life of Pets, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder) Owen Wilson (Cars, Marley & Me, Night At The Museum), Rosario Dawson (Rent, The Lego Batman Movie, Eagle Eye), Danny DeVito (Matilda, Twins, Dumbo), and LaKeith Stanfield (Get Out, Judas and the Black Messiah, Mandalorian). The Haunted Mansion will be directed by Justin Simien.

As we have noted, Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich, who you may know as the duo behind Disney’s live-action Aladdin and the upcoming Lilo & Stitch remake, will produce the live-action Haunted Mansion film under their Rideback production banner.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, “Story details are being kept in the dark but it is known that ostensibly the film will follow a family that moves into the titular mansion. However, it is the characters around that nucleus that will have a big portion of the moonlight shining on them.”

Today, during Cinemacon, Disney shared the schedule of their upcoming films. We were not greeted by any new news, however, The Haunted Mansion logo was revealed! One Take News (@OneTakeNews) shared a photo of all the upcoming releases, including The Haunted Mansion!

The movie is based on the iconic Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort attraction Haunted Mansion. The ride takes foolish mortals on a tour through an eerie mansion inhabited by 999 spirits. Of course, there is room for one more.

Disney describes the attraction this way:

