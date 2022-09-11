San Fransokyo Coming to Disney Parks With Breathtaking New Area!

Fans of Big Hero 6 rejoice! A breathtaking interpretation of San Fransokyo is coming to Disney Parks soon!

This year’s Disney D23 Expo continues to blow fans away with astonishing announcements, including new attractions, characters, shows, and experiences coming to Disney Parks worldwide.

While some of these announcements had been highly anticipated, like more information on the retheming of Splash Mountain to transform it into Tiana’s Bayou Adventure and a 16-feet-tall statue of Te Fiti Coming to EPCOT as part of the all-new Moana-inspired adventures, some have taken attendees entirely by surprise.

A great example of these shocking announcements was made by Walt Disney Parks and Resorts Chairperson Josh D’Amaro when talking about Disneyland Resort, and it made the whole crowd lose their minds.

Josh shared the initial concept art for a breathtaking interpretation of San Fransokyo, the futuristic city in which Big Hero 6 (2014) takes place.

This all-new breathtaking land will replace Pacific Wharf in Disney California Adventure and bring new life to the area. Josh D’Amaro commented that this project is still in its early development phases and didn’t mention an official timeline for the titanic project. However, the excitement to finally be able to meet Baymax at Disney California Adventure will surely make the wait worth it!

