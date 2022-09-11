Disney Announces Brand-New Pixar Nighttime Spectacular Coming to Disney Park Soon!

Disney just announced an all-new nighttime entertainment inspired by Pixar characters coming to the Parks very soon!

With D23 bringing so many exciting announcements for Disney fans around the world, we just got an exciting new show to be excited about!

Walt Disney Parks and Resorts Chairperson Josh D’Amaro just announced a brand-new show coming very soon to Disneyland Paris.

“We Belong Together” will be an all-new stage show inspired by Pixar characters. From the concept art shown during D23 “A Boundless Future: Disney Parks, Experiences and Products,” this live performance will be heavily influenced by the 2001 Pixar film Monsters Inc., and while characters from other Pixar movies may join this live spectacular, no further information has been released as of this article’s publishing.

From the look of the concept art, this all-new live show coming soon to Disneyland Paris will take place at the Animagique Theater in Walt Disney Studios Park, where Mickey and the Magician show is currently taking place.

