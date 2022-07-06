Beloved Disney Character Removed From Live Show

Disneyland Paris is home to unique attractions, “Disneylicious” dining options, magical character interactions, and breathtaking entertainment performances. With so much to see and do, it is not hard to see why the Parisian Resort is a favorite and a must-do for many Disney fans.

The Park is celebrating its 30th anniversary, and as part of the festivities, Guests can enjoy the grand return of Mickey and the Magician! While many Guests are thrilled to rediscover this enchanting musical show, a recent change has taken them by surprise.

Disney Cave 0f Wonders (@Cave0fWonders) recently tweeted how, since yesterday afternoon, Guests will be seeing Prince Adam performing in the show instead of The Beast in this magical show, adding that this replacement should only be temporary.

✨ Depuis hier après-midi le Prince Adam est à la place de La Bête au Spectacle Mickey et le Magicien 🎩 🪄 Ce remplacement devrait être que temporaire ✨#disneylandparis pic.twitter.com/8gNkpuQ59Z — 🧞‍♂️ Disney Cave 0f Wonders 💫🏰 (@Cave0fWonders) July 6, 2022

Disney Parks has not released any official information regarding this replacement or when The Beast will return to the show, that is if he does. While this is a notorious change in the show, especially for fans of the Disney classic film, it will be interesting to see a new character performing along Mickey Mouse, Genie from Aladdin (1992),Lumière from Beauty and the Beast (1997), Cinderella and the Fairy Godmother from Cinderella (1950), and Rafiki from The Lion King (1994).

The official Disneyland Paris website describes the Mickey and the Magician show as follows:

A show bursting with spellbinding illusions and special effects that will take your breath away! Follow Mickey as he learns the ‘tricks’ of his trade from magical Disney Characters such as Genie from Aladdin, Lumière from Beauty and the Beast, and Rafiki from The Lion King. A highly popular show Featuring Mickey like you’ve never seen him before, awarded the IAAPA Brass Ring Award in 2016.

The 30-minute show takes Guests on a journey full of magic tricks, musical songs, and dance inside the Animagique Theater at Walt Disney Studios Park. Any Guest with a valid Park ticket can enter this show, however, availability is limited, so Guests are advised to arrive to the theater early to secure their place in the show.

More on Disneyland Paris

Disneyland Paris is currently celebrating it’s 30th-anniversary, bringing Guests buckets of Disney magic across Disneyland Park, Walt Disney Studios Park, and Disney Village. Guests can also enjoy new shows like Disney D-light — the drone pre-show to the Disney Illuminations fireworks — and character cavalcade such as Dream… and Shine Brighter! in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle! And very soon the Park will open its new exciting expansion, Avengers Campus, inviting Guests to join their favorite superheroes and live their own heroic adventures.

Have you ever seen the Mickey and the Magician show? Let us know in the comments below!