Disneyland Paris Releases Daytime Spectacular Song on Streaming Platforms

Disneyland Paris Guests and fans, rejoice! Disneyland Paris has released the song “Ready for the Ride” on streaming platforms worldwide, bringing the magic of this daytime spectacular, especially imagined for the Park’s 30th anniversary, from the Park straight into your headphones.

The announcement was made through Disneyland Paris’ social media platforms. You can see the announcement video from the Disneyland Paris (@disneylandparis) TikTok account down below or click here to watch it.

À écouter sans modération : “Ready for the Ride” est dispo sur les plateformes musicales! Straight from the Park to your headphones: “Ready for the Ride” is now available on music platforms! #DisneylandParis #DisneylandParis30 #DisneyParks #ReadyForTheRide

We recently reported the song “Ready for the Ride” had been blocked on several YouTube videos and even Instagram stories, leaving Guests outraged as the content they were creating became unavailable to their viewers. Initially, it was believed that Universal Music Group was blocking the song across platforms due to a confusion between the song “Ready For The Ride,” part of the soundtrack from the “Dream… And Shine Brighter!” parade at Disneyland Paris, and the song “Are you ready for the ride?” from the Latin-American Disney Channel show Violetta (2012-2015).

It is now clear that these actions were taken in preparation for the song’s official release on streaming platforms. You can listen to this song on Spotify using the widget below or clicking here.

Universal Music Group has been the distributor of Disney music worldwide since 2013. This deal allows Disney access to Universal’s extensive roster of award-winning music producers and songwriters in exchange for Universal to have access to Disney’s vast marketing entities, including ABC, Radio Disney, Disney Channel, and ABC Radio to mention a few.

The official Disneyland Paris website describes Dream… and Shine Brighter! as follows:

Prepare to be amazed by Dream… and Shine Brighter! – a joyful daytime show specially created for the 30th Anniversary. Watch in awe as a flurry of festive fun transforms Central Plaza into a colourful extravaganza. Get your dancing shoes ready for the brand-new, toe-tapping 30th Anniversary song. And make sure you wave to all the Disney Characters happily making their way to the celebration in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle. From Mickey, Minnie and their friends dressed in shiny 30th Anniversary costumes, to familiar faces from iconic Disney movies – there are so many to see!

At Disneyland Paris, many changes are coming to Walt Disney Studios and their Disneyland Park with the 30th anniversary. Walt Disney Studios is adding a massive addition that will include Star Wars, Marvel, Frozen, and their own Avengers Campus, the first section to open in the Park.

We have recently seen Disneyland Paris move forward in shifting towards renewable energies with canopies of solar panels installed over the Guest parking lots, as well as Disney’s Sequoia Lodge reopening while the Disneyland Paris Resort continues to undergo a refurbishment. The Disneyland Paris app has also changed; read more on that here. Disney Stars on Parade is also back at Disneyland Park. Guests looking to skip the line can also purchase Premier Access, a pay-per-ride system that allows Guests to skip the standby line.

