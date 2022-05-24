Opening Day Confirmed For Disney’s New Avengers Campus

After years of waiting, we finally know when the latest expansion to Disneyland Paris will finally open to the public.

It was just revealed that Avengers Campus will be opening very soon at Disneyland Paris. The date was revealed on the official Disneyland Paris news website. We now know that Avengers Campus will open on July 20, 2022!

We recently covered updates to Avengers Campus in Disneyland Paris, with a very exciting experience coming to the new land. The latest announcement revealed an exclusive first look at the newest vehicle developed by Tony Stark from Stark Industries, in collaboration with Shuri from Wakanda Design Group. The new Avengers Deployment Vehicle, or “ADV,” will help Super Heroes move to different key locations throughout the Avengers Campus, allowing them to meet new recruits and jump swiftly into action when needed.

According to Stark Industries, the vehicle shows a futuristic aesthetic and is equipped with cutting-edge technology. With oversized wheels and angular-shaped bodywork powered by Wakandan Vibranium, this vehicle symbolizes the strength and power characteristic of every Avenger.

With characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe like Loki, Captain America, Hawkeye, Kate Bishop, The Eternals, Shang-Chi, and Moon Knight arriving at Avengers Campus in Disney California Adventure, we can’t wait to see who will make an appearance at Avengers Campus in Walt Disney Studios Park.

We recently found out the name of the new Iron Man roller coaster, with the Park’s version of Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster now being called Avengers Assemble: Flight Force.

Being the thrill ride it is, it can be expected that Avengers Assemble: Flight Force will be part of the Disney Premier Access system. Similar to Disney Genie and Lightning Lane in the United States, Disney Premier Access allows Guests to purchase a speedier entrance to their favorite rides at an additional cost to their theme park ticket

More on Avengers Campus at Disneyland Paris

MARVEL AVENGERS CAMPUS AT DISNEYLAND PARIS SET TO EMPOWER THE NEXT GENERATION OF SUPER HEROES, STARTING JULY 20, 2022 Marvel Avengers Campus opens at Disneyland Paris on 07.20.2022, with the promise to empower guests to take an active role alongside Earth’s Mightiest Heroes and live out their own heroic story. Marvel Avengers Campus is an entirely reimagined universe dedicated to discovering, recruiting and training the next generation of Heroes, right here, right now in Disneyland Paris. Everyone is invited to join the action – teaming up with the Avengers and their allies throughout the land; slinging webs like Spider-Man; flying into space with Iron Man and Captain Marvel; and suiting up and re-fueling in true Super Hero fashion. Opening as part of the 30th Anniversary celebration of Disneyland Paris, MarvelAvengers Campus is the next key milestone in Walt Disney Studios Park multi-year transformation plan and represents the Resort’s next level of exceptional guest experiences. With Marvel Avengers Campus and Disney Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel, Disneyland Paris is poised to be the ULTIMATE destination for Marvel fans to live an immersive experience among their favourite Super Heroes. Avengers Campus has been created by Tony Stark himself to discover, recruit and train the next generation of Super Heroes. For the first time, recruits will be empowered to take an active role alongside the Avengers. To fulfill this promise, Walt Disney Imagineering teams in Paris and around the world have worked alongside teams that brought the Avengers films, television series and comics to life. Together, they have designed and created a brand-new place in the Marvel multiverse that champions the inner Super Hero that lives in all of us. In fact, regardless of whether they are long-standing Marvel fans or come new to the Super Hero world once they enter Avengers Campus, they all become recruits, ready to take the next step in their heroic journey! Imagine helping Spider-Man on a mission where you can shoot webs from your wrists, saving the universe at high speed along with Iron Man and Captain Marvel, training with Okoye and the Dora Milaje, seeing Black Widow fight evil forces, dancing with the Guardians of the Galaxy… and so much more! During their “Adventure with a capital A”, recruits will be able to gear up like some of their favourite Super Heroes with an exclusive shopping experience and of course, refuel like the Avengers would with various delicious eats and treats at restaurants PYM Kitchen, Stark Factory and more! Guests should be excited after seeing what all is available at Disneyland’s Avengers Campus has to offer in Anaheim, California. Avengers Campus in Disneyland Paris will be themed completely around the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and will feature countless Marvel characters like Iron Man, Doctor Strange, Loki, Black Panther, Black Widow, Captain America, Hawkeye, and countless others. We recently covered more progress being made on Disneyland Paris’ Avengers Campus and can’t wait for it to open.

Will you be visiting Disneyland Paris this summer?