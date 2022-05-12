Disney Finally Reveals New Name of Rethemed Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster

After months of speculation, Disneyland Paris has finally confirmed the name of its long-awaited Marvel retheme of Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith.

Disneyland Paris is currently celebrating its 30th anniversary bringing Guests buckets of Disney magic across Disneyland Park, Walt Disney Studios Park, and Disney Village. Despite new shows like Disney D-light — the drone pre-show to the Disney Illuminations fireworks — and character cavalcade such as Dream… and Shine Brighter! in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle, perhaps the most enticing aspect of the three-decade celebration is the opening of Disney Parks’ second Avengers Campus.

The only Avengers Campus at any Disney Park is the one found in Disney California Adventure at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Southern California. The arrival of the Marvel-themed area at the former Euro Disneyland Park is just one of the forthcoming enhancements coming to Disneyland Paris. Over the next two years, the Disney Park will welcome Avengers Campus, Arendelle: World of Frozen, and a rumored Star Wars Land akin to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at the Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resorts.

Similar to Disneyland Resort, Walt Disney Studios Park’s Avengers Campus will feature WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure, Doctor Strange: Journey Into the Mystic Arts, and an anxiously-awaited Iron Man retheme of Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith. Even as concept art and ride details have been trickling in, the name of the future superhero attraction has remained unknown.

Until now.

In a new post, Disneyland Paris Communication Officer, Clément Gonier (@cgonier), has shared the new television commercial which quietly features the new name of the Marvel retheme.

Here’s your first look at the epic TV ad of Avengers Campus at @DisneylandParis! Opening this Summer

Featuring Guests watching a battle between Black Widow, Taskmaster, and Black Panther, and meeting the enigmatic Tony Stark/Iron Man, the TV ad finds the Disney Park visitors standing outside the former Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith show building with a sign displaying its new name — Avengers Assemble: Flight Force.

The high-speed rollercoaster shuttered in September 2019, and finally, three years later, the attraction will reopen at Walt Disney Studios Park. As with any new Disney Parks attraction, it is sure to capture the attention of Guests visiting the Disney Resort when the land opens in “Early Summer 2022”. Disneyland Paris also recently relaunched its New York Disney hotel with Disney’s Hotel New York — The Art of Marvel.

Being the thrill ride it is, it can be expected that Avengers Assemble: Flight Force will be part of the Disney Premier Access system. Similar to Disney Genie and Lightning Lane in the United States, Disney Premier Access allows Guests to purchase a speedier entrance to their favorite rides at an additional cost to their theme park ticket.

Other attractions on this program include Star Wars: Hyperspace Mountain (Space Mountain), Star Tours: The Adventure Continues, Big Thunder Mountain, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Peril, and Phantom Manor — DLP’s version of the iconic Haunted Mansion.

The opening of Avengers Assemble: Flight Force marks the second major Marvel attraction arriving at the Walt Disney Company’s Disney Parks this year. May 27 finds the all-new Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind debut in EPCOT Park at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida.

Are you excited to ride the newly rethemed Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster? Let us know in the comments down below!