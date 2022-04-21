Disney Removes Iconic Songs From Streaming Platforms

If it is true that Disneyland is known for its iconic thrilling attractions, delicious drink and food offerings, and beloved character interactions, the Park also offers world-class entertainment for Guests to enjoy during their visit, and with one beloved nighttime spectacular soon making its debut after being reimagined, Guests can’t wait to enjoy all the magic coming to the Park.

However, many Guests will not be able to be at the Parks for the return of the Main Street Electrical Parade and have been looking for other ways to enjoy the nostalgia and magic of this parade.

Among the alternatives Guests had found was to enjoy the soundtrack for this nighttime spectacular on their favorite streaming platform. However, as Redditor u/Deltat13 recently noticed, Disney removed the Main Street Electrical Parade soundtrack from Spotify and Apple Music. They added that the song had been on these platforms for years on the Disneyland Legacy Collection album, but the song is now gone from both services, and asked other Redditors if they knew the reason for this removal.

The most reasonable explanation came from u/Signature-Disastrous, who commented that the song would probably return to the platforms after some modifications were made.

I don’t know, but I can speculate that they are possibly going to redo the intro? Disney announced a while ago that they were removing “ladies and gentleman, boys and girls,” from their nighttime show intros in order to be more inclusive. I have to assume that will extend to the electrical parade. I doubt the actual song would really change. This is completely me speculating I have no actual information about it. Just an educated guess.

It is worth noting that Disney announced the parade would return with some changes, including a more inclusive opening and the complete reimagining of the parade’s final float, which would make this theory make much more sense.

Other Redditors commented that this wasn’t the only song Disney has removed, as songs from Tarzan‘s Treehouse, Star Tours, Buzz Lightyear’s Astro-Blasters, The Little Mermaid – Ariel’s Undersea Adventure, and Toy Story Midway Mania from the same album can no longer be played on Spotify.

This is not the first time this has happened, as Disney has previously removed other beloved songs from streaming platforms, such as Robin Williams’ version of “Friend Like Me”, from Aladdin, as well as several other attraction themes including “The Haunted Mansion” and “Phantom Manor Suite” from The Haunted Mansion, “Pirates of the Caribbean: The Float Through” from Pirates of the Caribbean, and the entire Haunted Mansion Holiday soundtrack, to name a few.

Disney has not released any official information on the reason for removing these songs from streaming platforms. Still, Guests hope they will return soon, as they are the closest contact many of us can have with Disneyland magic while we’re unable to visit the Parks.

Disney Parks Blog’s announcement for the return of the Main Street Electrical Parade reads:

Over the past five decades, the “Main Street Electrical Parade” has brought families together to delight in its many whimsical stories and featured characters. And soon, that will continue for a whole new generation of dreamers. In honor of the parade’s 50th anniversary, this nighttime spectacular will return with an all-new, enchanted grand finale that celebrates the theme of togetherness. This universal theme is reflected in the creative concept of the grand finale sequence. Inspired by both the original design of classic “Main Street Electrical Parade” floats and Disney Legend Mary Blair’s iconic art style on “it’s a small world,” the new grand finale brings to life more than a dozen Disney Animation and Pixar stories. These stories will be interpreted in thousands of sparkling lights and electro-synthe-magnetic musical sound, with unique representations of beloved characters as animated dolls.

With the return of this nighttime spectacular, a line of exclusive merchandise and a dining package will come to Disneyland, making Guests even more excited for the return of this beloved parade.

