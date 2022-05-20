Guests Outraged After Universal Music Group Blocks Content on Copyright Claims

When Guests visit Disneyland Paris, they will surely want to share as much as they can from their trip, posting stories on their social media and even recording some of the attractions and entertainment offerings they see at the Parks. While this is a great way to make and keep memories, a recent incident is making Guests furious.

Recently, dlrpfans – Disneyland Paris Fans (@dlrpfans) posted a video on Twitter, outraged after one of the videos he posted on YouTube got blocked under an alleged copyright infringement claim from the Universal Music Group, or UMG. The original poster explains the claims are being made because of the song “Are you ready for the ride?” and comments this is especially upsetting by the fact that Disney isn’t even the one making a claim.

He continues by saying the song in question isn’t a song that can be commercialized, meaning they can’t lose money from it. He comments that his video is the first of many, as videos from other content creators will probably be blocked soon.

You can see the video below or click here to watch it.

Warning: Strong language is used in this video; viewer discretion is advised.

blocking video's UMG wow good job guys, if you have a video with this song, prepare to have it blocked soon by UMG pic.twitter.com/H0Y5cKy1l5 — dlrpfans – Disneyland Paris Fans (@dlrpfans) May 19, 2022

Viewer DLPcelebration (@DLPcelebration) pointed out that the song in the video and the song Universal Music Group is making the claim for are two completely different songs, and the only thing linking them is a similar name. The song in the video is “Ready For The Ride,” part of the soundtrack from the “Dream… And Shine Brighter” parade at Disneyland Paris, while the song Universal Music Group is referring to is “Are you ready for the ride?” from the Latin-American Disney Channel show Violetta (2012-2015).

Seriously, @YouTube? What the heck is going on at UMG?

Are they confused by a song of the same name from Disney’s Violetta series? https://twitter.com/DLPcelebration/status/1527619717539807233?s=20&t=GA1vpu15Dj_pWbHPJsX9QQ

User maikoki (@maikoki) also commented that their stories on Instagram had also been blocked as soon as Wednesday, May 18th, meaning this issue has been going on since earlier this week.

All my instastories were blocked as soon as wednesday 🤬🤬🤬🤬😭😭😭😭😭 — maikoki (@maikoki) May 20, 2022

Universal Music Group has been the distributor of Disney music worldwide since 2013. This deal allows Disney access to Universal’s extensive roster of award-winning music producers and songwriters in exchange for Universal to have access to Disney’s vast marketing entities, including ABC, Radio Disney, Disney Channel, and ABC Radio to mention a few.

As of the publication of this article, Disney had not released any statements regarding the subject.

